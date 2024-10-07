Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 20 Stories

Israel-Hamas war: One year after October 7

A curated collection of articles providing a broad perspective on the ongoing war, its origins, consequences, and potential future.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 08:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Palestinians at a mosque-turned-shelter in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, heavily damaged in an Israeli strike during the night of October 6, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians at a mosque-turned-shelter in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, heavily damaged in an Israeli strike during the night of October 6, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. | Photo Credit: BASHAR TALEB

A year has passed since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel. This event changed the Israel-Palestine conflict in ways few expected. The attack killed many Israelis and led to a strong response from Israel. This included bombing Gaza and declaring war on Hamas and its allies. The fighting spread beyond Gaza, affecting nearby countries like Lebanon, Iran and even Syria. It also changed how other nations view the conflict.

In the past few months, Frontline extensively covered the crisis that has changed West Asian politics quite dramatically. Frontline’s coverage of the crisis featured several cover stories and dozens of articles, interviews, and data-driven reports on the ongoing conflict. Our writers looked at different parts of this complex issue, and we talked to people on both sides and shared their stories. We also looked at how this conflict affected the wider region of West Asia.

One key question we asked was why this attack happened when it did. Israel’s intelligence services didn’t see it coming. This surprised many people who thought Israel always knew what was happening in Gaza. We also looked at how the war changed life in Gaza. Many people there lost their homes and loved ones. Millions of people had to leave their homes and didn’t know if they could ever go back. Our reporters talked to all stakeholders, including the victims, rescue workers, politicians, academics, and more.

Evidently, the conflict isn’t just about Israel and Palestine. Other countries are involved too. We looked at how China and the United States are trying to influence what happens. We also explored why some people in India support Israel so strongly.

The war has changed how Arab countries think about Palestine. Before, many were trying to make peace with Israel. Now, they are speaking up more for Palestinians. Our writers also looked at the groups fighting Israel, like Hamas and Hezbollah. We explored who leads these groups and what they want. This helps explain why the fighting keeps going.

In this special package, Frontline looks back at this year through a set of articles that explore what happened and why it matters.

Some articles ask hard questions about what might happen next. Will Israel stay in Gaza or leave? How will this affect peace in the whole region? We don’t have all the answers, but we share what experts think might happen.

This collection of articles tries to help readers understand a difficult and sad situation. We hope it shows why this conflict matters, not just for Israel and Palestine, but for the whole world. Read the stories, and write back with your comments. Also, if you’ve liked what you’ve read, please consider supporting us with a subscription.

At a hospital in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 24.
Frontline

Editor’s Note: In Gaza, the bloodiest bits of history are repeating itself

Vaishna Roy
A Palestinian looks out from his house damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on October 18.
Frontline

Do Palestinians have the right to resist? The unequivocal answer is yes

Tariq Ali
Children injured in an Israeli air strike react as they receive treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023.
Frontline

Israeli-Palestinian conflict a recurring stage for Western powers vying for global control

Tabish Khair
The ruins of a stone house in the West Bank village of Khirbet Zanuta, overlooking the Meitarim Farm, owned by a sanctioned settler, on August 27. Palestinians were driven out of their homes.
Frontline

Palestinians are losing their land and livelihood to Israeli settlers

Iftikhar Gilani
Residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, in southern Gaza City, on October 19, 2023.
Frontline

The Gaza crisis was a ticking time bomb

Talmiz Ahmad
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield looks on as Algeria’s Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama and Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun raise their hands for a yes vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on March 25, 2024.
Frontline

Will the Gaza conflict mark a shift towards a multipolar order?

Talmiz Ahmad
A Houthi military helicopter flies over a cargo ship in the Red Sea.
Frontline

Israel-Hamas war highlights clashing visions for regional stability as China seeks alternative to US-led Abraham Accords

Anand V.
People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center after the cyber attack. Beirut, Lebanon, September 17, 2024.
Frontline

Deadly cyber attack in Lebanon reveals the new face of warfare

Iftikhar Gilani
People hold up signs and Palestinian flags outside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on July 1.
Frontline

Western views on Palestine conflict show old biases live on

Nazir Ahmad Mir,Muneeb Yousuf
Destruction at Deir el-balah in the central Gaza Strip, on August 7 following Israeli bombardment. At the air show in Paris in 2009, Israel’s marketing team showed visuals of actual killings of Palestinians in Gaza to promote the effectiveness of its weapons.
Frontline

Israel’s silicon shield: How tech powers the occupation

Talmiz Ahmad
Yaakov Amidror, Israel’s former National Security Adviser 
Frontline

‘To win the war we have to destroy Hamas’: Yaakov Amidror

Iftikhar Gilani
The rubble of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli airstrike is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on October 9. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip.
Frontline

How Israel-Hamas war will change West Asia’s political landscape

Talmiz Ahmad
After US-led air strikes on targets in Sana’a, Yemen, on February 25, in response to a recent surge in attacks by Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Frontline

India’s balancing act: Navigating the evolving geopolitics of the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific

Talmiz Ahmad
People search for survivors and the bodies of victims through the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis town, in southern Gaza Strip, on October 26.
Frontline

Gaza: Scarred, ruined, and silenced by death

Salam Abu Sharar
Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in South Lebanon, on November 4.
Frontline

How Hassan Nasrallah nurtured Hezbollah from an anti-Israel militia to a formidable political force and beyond

Bashir Ali Abbas
A window displaying a poster of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Palestinian camp of Bourj al-Barajneh on August 08, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon.
Frontline

Yahya Sinwar’s rise as Hamas’ new leader suggests resistance in Gaza could intensify

Iftikhar Gilani
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on July 25, 2014, during a rare public appearance in Beirut’s southern suburbs. A source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on September 28 that contact had been lost since the previous evening with Nasrallah, after Israel said it had “eliminated” him in a strike on the group’s southern Beirut bastion.
Frontline

Israel claims it killed Hezbollah’s long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on Beirut

Frontline News Desk
The site of an Israeli air strike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar on September 21.
Frontline

Netanyahu’s ‘permanent conflict’ strategy risks igniting a wider West Asian war

Talmiz Ahmad
Palestinian men, women, and children line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip in February 2024 as the war against Israel rages on against the backdrop of increasing number of deaths, starvation, and widescale displacement.
Frontline

Palestine, the touchstone for Western morality

Susan Ram
A pedestrian passes by a billboard of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran. Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force, was killed in a US air strike in January 2020 in Baghdad.
Frontline

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: A force to reckon with

Bashir Ali Abbas

SHOW ALL (20 STORIES)

