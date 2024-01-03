Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Frontline On Air | Anti-Semitism: How it should and should not be defined

LISTEN: For sincere anti-racists, it is critical to define anti-Semitism accurately and show how it differs from anti-Zionism.

And why we must combat both anti-Semitism and Zionism.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Audio StoryRohini Hensman

“Anti-Semitism” is the term commonly used for racism against Jews, if we define “racism” very broadly as oppression of any group of people on the grounds of physical characteristics (like skin colour), language, religion, sect, caste, tribe, or ancestry. It ranges from hate-speech and discrimination to persecution, exclusion, expulsion, and mass murder.

The term “anti-Semitism” may not be entirely accurate, but we will use it here because it has become widely accepted, just as “Islamophobia” is an inaccurate but widely accepted term for racism against Muslims.

Read the full story here.

