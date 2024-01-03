Frontline On Air | Anti-Semitism: How it should and should not be defined

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

“Anti-Semitism” is the term commonly used for racism against Jews, if we define “racism” very broadly as oppression of any group of people on the grounds of physical characteristics (like skin colour), language, religion, sect, caste, tribe, or ancestry. It ranges from hate-speech and discrimination to persecution, exclusion, expulsion, and mass murder.

The term “anti-Semitism” may not be entirely accurate, but we will use it here because it has become widely accepted, just as “Islamophobia” is an inaccurate but widely accepted term for racism against Muslims.

