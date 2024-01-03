Frontline On Air | India’s partnership with Israel: A tightrope between justice and self-interest

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Bilateral ties between two states are seldom unimpacted by the domestic politics of one or of both countries or by their ideologies or by regional and global currents. But seldom do these factors paralyse bilateral relations for decades, as was the case with India and Israel. And, again, seldom have bilateral relations—as with India and Israel—developed multidirectionally with such intensity once the ghosts of the past were buried.

Before the path of India-Israel relations is traced, a few preliminary but relevant points must be made.

