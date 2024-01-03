Frontline On Air | As world focusses on Gaza, Israel’s onslaught on the West Bank continues

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Palestinians today are facing one of the most difficult phases since the Nakba of 1948, the forced and violent displacement of Palestinians from their homeland by Israeli settler colonialists.

Even as the world’s attention has been focussed on the bombardment of Gaza, since October 7 as many as 212 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, according to UN officials. Hamas does not have a presence in the West Bank. As many as 2,850 West Bank Palestinians have been wounded, 1,800 have been abducted (with 750 of them in administrative detention), and settlers have destroyed thousands of olive trees.

Read the full story here.