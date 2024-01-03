Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Frontline On Air | As world focusses on Gaza, Israel’s onslaught on the West Bank continues

LISTEN: With the world’s eyes on Gaza, Israel has slowly increased attacks and land grabs in the West Bank, the annexation of which has been of central interest to ultra-right Zionist leaders since 1967.

A larger plan seems to be unfolding in the West Bank, the annexation of which has been of central interest to ultra-right Zionist leaders since 1967.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Audio StoryShubhda Chaudhary

Palestinians today are facing one of the most difficult phases since the Nakba of 1948, the forced and violent displacement of Palestinians from their homeland by Israeli settler colonialists.

Even as the world’s attention has been focussed on the bombardment of Gaza, since October 7 as many as 212 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, according to UN officials. Hamas does not have a presence in the West Bank. As many as 2,850 West Bank Palestinians have been wounded, 1,800 have been abducted (with 750 of them in administrative detention), and settlers have destroyed thousands of olive trees.

Read the full story here.

