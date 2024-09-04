Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Bangladesh: A nation in turmoil and transformation

What’s going on in Bangladesh? What’s next for the country? Should India be worried? Here are your answers.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 18:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Fruit vendors sit next to a wall mural as they wait for customers inside the Dhaka University in Dhaka on August 12, days after a student-led uprising that ended the 15-year rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fruit vendors sit next to a wall mural as they wait for customers inside the Dhaka University in Dhaka on August 12, days after a student-led uprising that ended the 15-year rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. | Photo Credit: Indranil Mukherjee

The abrupt end of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s long-standing rule marks a significant turning point in the nation’s politics. What began as student protests demanding reforms to a controversial quota system in government jobs quickly escalated into a broader movement challenging Hasina’s authoritarian governance, ultimately forcing her to flee the country.

Historically, student movements in Bangladesh have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s political narrative, from the language movement (Bhasha Andolon) of 1952 to the liberation struggle of 1971. The current protests remind this legacy, with students again emerging as key actors in the fight for democratic rights and accountability.

Hasina’s ouster raises critical questions for regional stability, particularly for India, which has maintained a close relationship with her government. The implications of her exit extend beyond domestic politics, requiring India to reassess its diplomatic approach in South Asia.

As Bangladesh struggles with the aftermath of this upheaval, issues of governance, accountability, and national identity come to the forefront. In this backdrop, Frontline brings you a package that delves into the complexities of Bangladesh’s current situation, offering a nuanced understanding of the forces at play and the potential implications for its future.

A student wearing a Spiderman costume walks past graffiti that reads “Our new secular Bangladesh” in Dhaka on August 9. The leader of the interim government in Bangladesh and all Ministers and student leaders are speaking strongly against sectarian violence.
Frontline

Bangladesh’s revolution: A surprising lesson in secularism

Apoorvanand
Swati Narayan, author of Unequal: Why India Lags Behind Its Neighbours
Frontline

Bangladesh is considered to be one of the great mysteries in social development: Swati Narayan

Saba Naqvi
A vandalised mural of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a day after her resignation, on August 6, 2024. Her ouster as Prime Minister was driven by widespread students’ protest demanding the scrapping of the quotas for jobs.
Frontline

Hasina’s exit poses a challenge to India, which shares a long, porous border with Bangladesh

Pranay Sharma
Activists of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement gather at the University of Dhaka’s Teacher-Student Center (TSC) to demand capital punishment for former PM Sheikh Hasina for the students who died during protests on August 13, 2024.
Frontline

Can Bangladesh’s ‘second liberation’ heal old wounds?

Rubayat Khan,Anupam Debashis Roy
In this aerial photograph, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists gather near a poster of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, during a rally in Dhaka on August 7. Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead a caretaker government after mass protests ousted the premier, called on compatriots to be “ready to build the country”, ahead of his hugely anticipated return.
Frontline

Power has shifted in Bangladesh, but old habits die hard

Pranay Sharma
Bangladeshi army personnel stand guard in front of the Supreme Court in Dhaka on August 10. 
Frontline

Bangladesh: Modi government’s diplomacy debacle

Kanak Mani Dixit
Student protesters demanding the trial of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on August 12.  
Frontline

Time for a turnaround in Bangladesh

Sushmita S. Preetha
Bangladesh’s state broadcaster building set on fire by protesters on July 18, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on the network seeking to calm escalating clashes over television and radio.  
Frontline

Bangladesh’s student protests: A test for Sheikh Hasina’s leadership

Pranay Sharma
A slogan spray-painted on a gate to mark the recent anti-government protest that ousted then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka University area, August 19, 2024.
Frontline

Bangladesh’s ‘liberation’ is breeding a new intolerance

Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee
A college student paints graffiti on a wall at Dhaka University in the capital on August 12. Students who led the weeks of protests that toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina are back on the streets to give the capital Dhaka a makeover.
Frontline

Sheikh Hasina: How the daughter of a slain leader went from democratic hope to authoritarian casualty

Bantirani Patro,Bashir Ali Abbas
Violence Against Women — The Lede

A nation scarred: How the rape and murder of Kolkata doctor jolted India’s conscience

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Conservative societies vest the idea of “honour” solely in female bodies, thus deeply stigmatising rape victims, a sentiment then internalised by women, and in turn giving rise to the horrific idea that rape is a fate worse than death, thus completing the cycle of female devaluation.
Violence Against Women

Editor’s Note: Who will educate the boy child? 

Vaishna Roy
