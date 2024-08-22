Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

They’ve brought it with vengeance: K. Rahman Khan, former Union Minister on the Waqf Amendment Bill

WATCH | Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed in conversation with former Union Minister of Minority Affairs K. Rahman Khan
The veteran politician argues that the new Bill is a thinly veiled attempt to wrest control of Muslim religious endowments. | Video Credit: Interview by Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed; Camera: Rabi Debnath; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Produced by: Jinoy Jose P. 

The former Union Minister of Minority Affairs delves into the new amendments to the Waqf Act and their implications for Muslims in the future.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 18:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

A former Union Minister of Minority Affairs, K. Rahman Khan’s political career spans more than five decades, starting in Karnataka before moving to the national arena. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in the 1990s, serving four consecutive terms. During this time, he headed two joint parliamentary committees, leading to the amendment of the Waqf Act of 1995. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

In this interview with Frontline, Khan launches a scathing critique of proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, accusing the Modi government of attempting to undermine Muslim control over vast Waqf properties across India. The veteran politician argues that the new Bill, far from improving transparency and accountability as claimed, is a thinly veiled attempt to wrest control of Muslim religious endowments.

Stories that help you connect the dots

FISCAL FEDERALISM — THE LEDE

Politics over the purse

C.P. Chandrasekhar
To now create artificial rifts and systematically strip States of fiscal rights, as the Centre is doing, is destructive.
Fiscal Federalism

Editor’s Note: The Centre is stripping States of their fiscal rights

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment