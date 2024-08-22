Published : Aug 22, 2024 18:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

A former Union Minister of Minority Affairs, K. Rahman Khan’s political career spans more than five decades, starting in Karnataka before moving to the national arena. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in the 1990s, serving four consecutive terms. During this time, he headed two joint parliamentary committees, leading to the amendment of the Waqf Act of 1995. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

In this interview with Frontline, Khan launches a scathing critique of proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, accusing the Modi government of attempting to undermine Muslim control over vast Waqf properties across India. The veteran politician argues that the new Bill, far from improving transparency and accountability as claimed, is a thinly veiled attempt to wrest control of Muslim religious endowments.