Tamil Nadu government acts on Frontline’s report on the Thoothukudi incident

Concerned departments asked to initiate action against officials responsible for the mismanagement of the protest.

Two days after Frontline ran an exclusive story on the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry report that strongly indicted the administration and police department for the violence unleashed in the Thoothukudi incident, the Tamil Nadu government announced on August 20 that it has asked the concerned departments to initiate appropriate action against the officials whom the commission has held responsible for the fatal mismanagement of the protest rally that was held in Thoothukudi town in Tamil Nadu on May 22, 2018.

Thirteen civilians were killed and hundreds injured in multiple police firings in the violence that took place in the aftermath of the rally taken out in protest against the Sterlite Industries’ Copper Smelter Plant for pollution.

S. Regupathy, the Tamil Nadu government’s Minister for Law, in a press release on August 20, said that action against the officials concerned were under the consideration of legal experts of their respective departments. “After taking appropriate action against them, the government will submit the final report of the Commission along with an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the Legislative Assembly,” he said. According to him, action was being initiated based on the recommendations of the commission’s final report.

The commission had earlier submitted an interim report in which it had recommended enhanced compensation and employment opportunities for the victims of the violence and the withdrawal of cases of non-serious crimes. The Minister claimed that the government had taken all necessary action on these suggestions and recommendations of the commission at that time itself. Since it had submitted its report in four parts, it had to be studied in detail, the Minister added.