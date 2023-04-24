Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 8 Stories

The battle against malaria on World Malaria Day and beyond

A clutch of stories from Frontline that will help you obtain a panoramic view of the Malaria problem in India and beyond. 

Published : Apr 24, 2023 18:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
The Anopheles Gambiae mosquito, pictured here in this undated photo, is the most common mosquito species in Africa and the primary Malaria-causing vector in humans. A malaria treatment considered the most effective weapon against drug-resistant strains of the lethal disease may be losing potency in Asia, doctors say. Source: Eurek Alert/Via Bloomberg News.

World Malaria Day is observed every year on April 25, with the aim of raising awareness about the devastating impact of malaria and the ongoing global efforts to eliminate this deadly disease. Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium falciparum parasite and is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, posing a significant public health challenge in many parts of the world, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Efforts to combat malaria have made significant progress in recent years, thanks to increased funding, improved diagnostic tools, and effective prevention and treatment strategies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global malaria cases have declined by 27 per cent since 2000, and malaria-related deaths have decreased by 60 per cent during the same period. However, despite these gains, malaria remains a persistent threat, particularly in countries with limited resources and health infrastructure.

India, in particular, bears a substantial burden of malaria. The latest World Malaria Report by WHO indicates South-East Asia accounted for about 2 per cent of the burden of malaria cases globally and India accounted for 79 per cent of cases in the region, while Sri Lanka was certified malaria free in 2016 and remains malaria free.

The impact of malaria extends beyond its health consequences. It can hinder economic development, affect productivity, and disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, such as children, pregnant women, and marginalised communities. Recognising the urgency to tackle this health hazard, India has set ambitious goals to eliminate malaria by 2030, in alignment with the global target set by WHO.

Efforts to combat malaria in India encompass a combination of vector control measures, including insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and early diagnosis and treatment of cases. There is also a focus on strengthening surveillance, monitoring and evaluation, and community engagement to increase awareness about prevention measures and promote timely access to healthcare services.

In this context, here is a clutch of stories from Frontline that will help you obtain a panoramic view of the Malaria problem in India and beyond.

A depiction of the life cycle of the malaria parasite showing the various stages relevant to vaccine design. (1) The mosquito vector, used in experimental protocols to immunise people with irradiated sporozoites administered by mosquito bite; (2) the sporozoite, the target of several vaccines; (3) the liver stage, usually targeted by vectored vaccines; (4) the blood stage, usually targeted by the protein in adjuvant vaccine candidates; (5) the gametocyte that along with the ookinete, formed after fertilisation in the mosquito mid-gut, is the source of parasite antigens used in sexual-stage transmission-blocking vaccines. Pre-erythrocytic vaccines, which target the sporozoite and the liver-stage parasite, are intended to prevent infection and disease while blood-stage vaccines are intended to prevent clinical illness and death.

Finally! A safe and effective vaccine against malaria

R. Ramachandran
A female Anopheles stephensi mosquito feeding on a human.

Is India falling short of its deadline of eradicating malaria by 2030?

R. Ramachandran

Malaria malpractice

R. RAMACHANDRAN
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, 17/02/2016: The Municipal Corporation employee is seen disbursing smoke to repel mosquitoes from a slum near Agripada in Mumbai on February 17, 2016. The city of Mumbai has a history of malaria outbreak few years ago and poses a threat from mosquito bourn diseases. A large number of people living in the slum are in vulnerable situation to protect them from such occurrence. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The six-legged enemy

P.K. RAJAGOPALAN

Resistance to anti-malaria drugs

R. RAMACHANDRAN
Ronald Ross.

Assam connection

Biman Nath , Somava Biswas

Nailing the vector

CHARLES SANTIAPILLAI
Japanese Encephalitis affected children look inside the ward of Malkangiri district hospital on Saturday, 08 October 2016. Nearby 41 children died in between in a month after affected in Japanese Encephalitis diseases in Malkangiri district. (Photo: Biswaranjan Rout)

Battle against mosquito

ANANTANARAYAN RAMAN
