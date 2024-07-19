India’s immunisation crisis

Published : Jul 19, 2024 13:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

According to the latest WHO and UNICEF estimates of national immunization coverage (WUENIC), 14.5 million children worldwide missed out on receiving any vaccinations in 2023. The number of children who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine increased from 13.9 million in 2022 to 14.5 million in 2023. The situation in India is not any better—in 2023, India accounted for 2 million zero-dose children. But the crisis doesn’t end there.

Vaccines and immunisation are crucial for children’s survival and long-term well-being. India’s Universal Immunisation Programme is one of the world’s most extensive public health initiatives. But this seems to be insufficient as only Nigeria surpasses India with 2.1 million unvaccinated children.

Watch the full video to learn more.