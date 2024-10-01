Published : Oct 01, 2024 20:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Even as his legacy faces challenges in an age of right-wing misinformation, it is a fact that Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a relevant figure in our modern world, Despite attempts to diminish his importance, Gandhi’s principles and teachings remain a powerful force for inspiration and change. On this Gandhi Jayanti Day, Frontline presents a comprehensive package on Gandhi, which offers a multifaceted exploration of the Mahatma’s life, philosophy, and impact on India and the world. This collection of articles looks into various aspects of Gandhi’s journey, from his early years to his pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. The package includes in-depth analyses of Gandhi’s own words, examining both his autobiographical works and a newly compiled “autobiography” that provides fresh insights into his thoughts and experiences. It also revisits crucial moments in his political career, such as his opposition to the Rowlatt Act, which marked the beginning of the “Gandhi era” in Indian politics.

Readers will find explorations of Gandhi’s visual representation in nationalist prints, his portrayal in film, and his complex relationships with contemporaries like B.R. Ambedkar and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The collection also addresses contemporary issues, such as the controversial removal of content related to Gandhi’s assassination from school textbooks and the attempts by certain political groups to appropriate his legacy.

The package also critically examines Gandhi’s impact on modern India, discussing both the positive aspects of his philosophy and the challenges to his ideals in today’s political landscape. It encourages readers to reassess Gandhi’s relevance in the context of current democratic values and ethical foundations.

This comprehensive collection serves not only as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi but also as a timely reminder of the continued importance of his ideas in addressing the challenges of our contemporary world. It invites readers to engage with Gandhi’s legacy critically and constructively, fostering a deeper understanding of his role in shaping India’s past, present, and future.

The line-up of authors include, E. M. S. Namboodiripad, A.G. Noorani, and more. Enjoy the read!