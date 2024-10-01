Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 17 Stories

Mahatma Gandhi: Life, legacy and relevance in modern India 

A comprehensive package examining Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, political journey, and contested heritage amidst contemporary challenges to his ideals.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 20:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Marina beach, Chennai.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Marina beach, Chennai. | Photo Credit: GANESAN V

Even as his legacy faces challenges in an age of right-wing misinformation, it is a fact that Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a relevant figure in our modern world, Despite attempts to diminish his importance, Gandhi’s principles and teachings remain a powerful force for inspiration and change. On this Gandhi Jayanti Day, Frontline presents a comprehensive package on Gandhi, which offers a multifaceted exploration of the Mahatma’s life, philosophy, and impact on India and the world. This collection of articles looks into various aspects of Gandhi’s journey, from his early years to his pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. The package includes in-depth analyses of Gandhi’s own words, examining both his autobiographical works and a newly compiled “autobiography” that provides fresh insights into his thoughts and experiences. It also revisits crucial moments in his political career, such as his opposition to the Rowlatt Act, which marked the beginning of the “Gandhi era” in Indian politics.

Readers will find explorations of Gandhi’s visual representation in nationalist prints, his portrayal in film, and his complex relationships with contemporaries like B.R. Ambedkar and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The collection also addresses contemporary issues, such as the controversial removal of content related to Gandhi’s assassination from school textbooks and the attempts by certain political groups to appropriate his legacy.

The package also critically examines Gandhi’s impact on modern India, discussing both the positive aspects of his philosophy and the challenges to his ideals in today’s political landscape. It encourages readers to reassess Gandhi’s relevance in the context of current democratic values and ethical foundations.

This comprehensive collection serves not only as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi but also as a timely reminder of the continued importance of his ideas in addressing the challenges of our contemporary world. It invites readers to engage with Gandhi’s legacy critically and constructively, fostering a deeper understanding of his role in shaping India’s past, present, and future.

The line-up of authors include, E. M. S. Namboodiripad, A.G. Noorani, and more. Enjoy the read!

Gandhi writing at Birla House, Mumbai, circa August 1942.
Frontline

Mahatma Gandhi, in his own words

Ashish Mehta
Mahatma Gandhi.
Frontline

When Gandhi said no

V. Venkatesan
1910: Gandhi and Hermann Kallenbach (middle row, centre) at Tolstoy Farm, South Africa. Tolstoy Farm was the first ashram Gandhi initiated during his South African movement.
Frontline

Revisiting Gandhi’s early years

Suhas Borker
Mahatma Gandhi in conversation with Pandit Nehru at Howrah Station before Gandhiji's departure from Calcutta .
Frontline

On the legacy of Gandhi and Nehru

E. M. S. Namboodiripad
JANUARY 1939: Gandhi on his way to a Congress Working Committee meeting at the Bardoli ashram accompanied by his son Devdas Gandhi and Mahadev Desai (right).
Frontline

Abiding relevance of Mahatma Gandhi

K.P. Fabian
Rajmohan Gandhi.
Frontline

Rajmohan Gandhi: ‘I am shaken, but not crushed’

Manu S. Pillai
Mahatma Gandhi
Frontline

Gandhi in Nationalist Prints

VINAY LAL
A shot in the documentary showing the Mahatma with a child.-K.V.SRINIVASAN
Frontline

Rediscovering a Gandhi film

T.S. SUBRAMANIAN
For Frontline : PUDUCHERRY, 23/04/2015: (Attention to R.Vijayasankar sir) Photos from the Dr.Babasaheb.Ambedkar Photo Biography book. Photo: T.Singaravelou
Frontline

Ambedkar, Gandhi and Jinnah

A.G. NOORANI
Mohandas K. Gandhi delivering a discourse at a prayer meeting during second day of his fast to force communal peace in India on January 22, 1948, in New Delhi.
Frontline

Despite the NCERT’s shocking move, Gandhi lives on

Ganesh Devy
Mahatma Gandhi on the historic barefoot march that he began on January 7, 1947, trying to extinguish the flames of intolerance in Bihar and East Bengal’s Noakhali.
Frontline

RSS and Gandhi: Sangh Parivar's belated attempts to appropriate national heroes in quest for legitimacy

A.G. NOORANI
Mahatma Gandhi at Mani Bhavan, Bombay. Gandhi has been called a politician or a saint, but seldom has he been called a political theorist.
Frontline

How Mahatma Gandhi used swaraj and satyagraha in India’s quest for freedom

Dennis Dalton
New Delhi, 23/01/2013: The Last Journey - Scenes after Mahathma Gandhiji's assasination - Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel also seen. Courtesy: Gandhi Smriti
Frontline

RSS and Gandhi’s murder

A.G. NOORANI
The main witness against V.D. Savarkar in the Gandhi assassination case was the approver Digamber Badge. Two other witnesses corroborated his version on his visits to Savarkar’s house. Judge Atma Charan found Badge to be a truthful witness.
Frontline

Gandhi’s assassination

A.G. Noorani
Advani’s falsification of history conveyed a strong political message. The installation of Savarkar’s portrait in Parliament buttresses it. The BJP regime is out to promote its agenda. It will fight the elections on the Hindutva plank. The unveiling of Savarkar’s portrait shows that it is prepared to stoop very low in order to accomplish its sordid ends.
Frontline

Savarkar and Gandhi

At the opening session of the All India Hindu Mahasaba conference at Calcutta, the president Savarkar is seen in the centre.
Frontline

Savarkar and Gandhi’s murder

A.G. NOORANI
Mahatma Gandhi arriving at Dandi , where he met Mrs. Sarojini Naidu. Gandhi broke the Salt Laws at this village which is 10 miles away from Naubari in Gujarat.
Frontline

Rereading Gandhi

K. Satchidanandan

SHOW ALL (17 STORIES)

CINEMA — THE LEDE

Lights, camera, litigation: Hema Committee report spotlights Malayalam cinema’s gender battleground

Aparna Eswaran,Silpa Satheesh,Arathi P.M.
CINEMA

Editor’s Note: A powerful, defining moment

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment