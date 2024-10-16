Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 25 Stories

Maharashtra: A State in flux

As the State’s Assembly elections approach, will it be able to confront pressing issues like urban decay, agrarian crisis, and political instability?

Published : Oct 16, 2024 19:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Maratha Kranti Morcha staged a protest near the collector’s office in Bandra during a day-long bandh demanding reservation.

Maratha Kranti Morcha staged a protest near the collector’s office in Bandra during a day-long bandh demanding reservation. | Photo Credit: Prashant Waydande

Recently, a reader told us that Maharashtra is a State where onions make people cry before they’re even cut. Apparently, the reader was commenting on this report we carried: “Onion crisis: Maharashtra farmers are paying the price for a misguided attempt to control inflation”. But the comment is also a reflection of the current socioeconomic realities of India’s maximum State.

As Maharashtra gears up for its Assembly election on November 20, the State finds itself at a critical juncture. Once known for its progressive politics and economic prowess, Maharashtra today faces myriad challenges that can impact its social, economic, and political stability.

In this context, Frontline has curated a special package, drawing from recent archives, which offers a deep-dive into the multifaceted issues the State faces at the moment. From urban decay to rural distress, from caste politics to corruption scandals, these stories paint a vivid picture of a state in flux.

This collection of stories, featuring insights from experienced journalists like Amey Tirodkar (our Maharashtra correspondent), veterans like Smruti Koppikar, Radheshyam Jadhav, and others, serves not just as a guide to the upcoming election, but as a mirror reflecting the hopes, challenges, and aspirations of Maharashtra’s diverse population. We hope it will spark thoughtful discussions and encourage readers to engage more deeply with the issues that will shape their State’s future.

Mumbai, the State’s crown jewel, is staring at crumbling infrastructure and questionable land deals. At the same time, rural Maharashtra tells an equally troubling tale about the deepening agrarian crisis, exacerbated by climate change.

The State’s political arena is no less tumultuous either. The fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government and the rise of the Eknath Shinde-led coalition have shaken up alliances, coalition politics, and voter equations. Several pieces in this package discuss governance failures and alleged corruption, raising serious questions about the use of public resources for political gain.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, this package aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues at stake. From Tirodkar’s exploration of the rise in politically motivated crimes to the potential impact of schemes like Ladki Bahin, our stories offer crucial context for understanding the complex dynamics at play.

Do read the stories and let us know your comments. 

Maharashtra Eknath Shinde celebrates with his supporters after the State Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, held that in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde was the “real political party” when rival groups emerged in June 2022.
Frontline

Maharashtra Speaker’s verdict in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case stirs up political controversy

Amey Tirodkar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (centre) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Ajit Pawar (right) during a Mahayuti workers meeting, in Mumbai on July 6, 2024.
Frontline

Haryana’s surprise election result: A sign of things to come in Maharashtra?

Amey Tirodkar
Shiv Sena party workers take a special train to Ayodhya from Thane in 2018.
Frontline

Something is rotten in the state of Maharashtra

Suhas Palshikar
Hundreds of people participated in silent protests by the Maratha community as part of its statewide agitation seeking reservation in education and employment.
Frontline

Maximum State

Jinoy Jose P.
A farmer pumping water from the Bendsura reservoir in drought-affected Beed district, an April 2019 picture. Maharashtra leads the country in farmer suicides, but political developments, rather than farmer suicides, have hogged media and social media attention.
Frontline

Shifting sands: How power plays and party defections are costing Maharashtra its economic edge

Amey Tirodkar
Women tie rakhi on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s wrist after the launch of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on June 29.
Frontline

Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin scheme: Great expectations?

Amey Tirodkar
An injured tribal man being carried by family members in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on July 27. The group had to travel about 14 km to reach the nearest hospital, on the way crossing a swollen stream by boat.
Frontline

Maharashtra’s multidimensional poverty trap

Savita Kulkarni,Neeraj Hatekar
Employees at an automobile plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. The State’s high economic growth has not generated large-scale employment opportunities
Frontline

Maharashtra’s sputtering economic engine

Neeraj Hatekar
The election in Maharashtra, India’s third largest State and its wealthiest, could well spell the end of some of its political players.
Frontline

Editor’s Note: Maharashtra is in some serious trouble today

Vaishna Roy
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election in Pune.
Frontline

Sharad Pawar: ‘Prime Minister Modi has lost his balance because he realises he is not returning to power’

Amey Tirodkar
Farmers protest delayed payouts while state officials consider alternatives for PMFBY. Other States’ exit from PMFBY raises questions about Maharashtra’s continued involvement.
Frontline

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: A harvest of discontent in Maharashtra

Amey Tirodkar
An onion farmer in Beed, Maharashtra, in May 2024. The Indian onion farmer has lost a big opportunity to capture the international market.
Frontline

Onion crisis: Maharashtra farmers are paying the price for a misguided attempt to control inflation

Amey Tirodkar
In this photograph taken on July 2013, then Congress leader Baba Siddique is flanked by actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at an Iftar party in Mumbai.
Frontline

Baba, Bollywood, Bishnoi: A Mumbai murder mystery

Amey Tirodkar
An aerial view of Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, located in the centre of Mumbai. The State government’s latest proposal to redevelop it is extremely controversial.
Frontline

The great Mumbai robbery: How prime land is being sold to vested interests on the cheap

Amey Tirodkar
Madha candidate Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Dahairyashil’s uncle Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. The Mohite-Patils have considerable influence in western Maharashtra.
Frontline

Can the reunion of Maharashtra’s erstwhile ruling classes challenge BJP’s entrenched dominance?

Amey Tirodkar
Agitators burn tyres and other inflammable items during a protest on Pune-Bangalore Expressway to press for Maratha reservation, in Pune, on October 31.
Frontline

Maharashtra on edge as Maratha reservation protests turn violent

Amey Tirodkar
A protest by the Spardha Pariskha Samanvay Samiti in Pune in August 2019 demanding that the MahaPariksha Portal be scrapped. Question paper leaks have plagued almost every test the Maharashtra government has conducted in the past few years.
Frontline

A ‘Vyapam’ in Maharashtra

Amey Tirodkar
Prakash Yeshwant Ambedkar during the protest against CAA in Bengaluru in 2020. Ambedkar has emerged as the strongest leader of Dalits in Maharashtra. 
Frontline

INDIA bloc’s Vanchit dilemma in Maharashtra

Amey Tirodkar
Farmers at a sugarcane field in Kolhapur. The vagaries of nature have taken a severe toll on Maharashtra’s agri-economy. 
Frontline

A saga of drought, debt, and deaths in Maharashtra

Radheshyam Jadhav
Daily wage construction workers wait for their transportation during morning hours in Mumbai on February 1, 2024.
Frontline

Shinde government accused of blocking development funds in Opposition constituencies in Maharashtra

Amey Tirodkar
Activists of the Sakal Maratha Samaj wearing Manoj Jarange-Patil masks participate in a hunger strike to press for Maratha reservation, in Solapur, on October 30, 2023.
Frontline

The Kunbi twist in Maharashtra could hurt the BJP

Amey Tirodkar
Malwan: A Shivaji statue inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed on August 26, 2024.
Frontline

How the collapse of the Shivaji statue has shaken Maharashtra politics

Amey Tirodkar
A protest on the Pune-Solapur Highway to press for Maratha reservation, in Solapur on November 1.
Frontline

Maratha quota agitation: A cat among the pigeons

Anosh Malekar
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is seen with Nilesh Ghaywal, a gang leader who has kidnapping and extortion cases against him. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) posted this picture on X.
Frontline

Rise in crimes involving politicians and criminals in Maharashtra is a direct result of political instability

Amey Tirodkar
Mumbai’s skyline as seen from Bandra.
Frontline

Maximum city, minimum care

Smruti Koppikar

