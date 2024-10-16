Maharashtra: A State in flux

Published : Oct 16, 2024 19:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

Recently, a reader told us that Maharashtra is a State where onions make people cry before they’re even cut. Apparently, the reader was commenting on this report we carried: “Onion crisis: Maharashtra farmers are paying the price for a misguided attempt to control inflation”. But the comment is also a reflection of the current socioeconomic realities of India’s maximum State.

As Maharashtra gears up for its Assembly election on November 20, the State finds itself at a critical juncture. Once known for its progressive politics and economic prowess, Maharashtra today faces myriad challenges that can impact its social, economic, and political stability.

In this context, Frontline has curated a special package, drawing from recent archives, which offers a deep-dive into the multifaceted issues the State faces at the moment. From urban decay to rural distress, from caste politics to corruption scandals, these stories paint a vivid picture of a state in flux.

This collection of stories, featuring insights from experienced journalists like Amey Tirodkar (our Maharashtra correspondent), veterans like Smruti Koppikar, Radheshyam Jadhav, and others, serves not just as a guide to the upcoming election, but as a mirror reflecting the hopes, challenges, and aspirations of Maharashtra’s diverse population. We hope it will spark thoughtful discussions and encourage readers to engage more deeply with the issues that will shape their State’s future.

Mumbai, the State’s crown jewel, is staring at crumbling infrastructure and questionable land deals. At the same time, rural Maharashtra tells an equally troubling tale about the deepening agrarian crisis, exacerbated by climate change.

The State’s political arena is no less tumultuous either. The fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government and the rise of the Eknath Shinde-led coalition have shaken up alliances, coalition politics, and voter equations. Several pieces in this package discuss governance failures and alleged corruption, raising serious questions about the use of public resources for political gain.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, this package aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues at stake. From Tirodkar’s exploration of the rise in politically motivated crimes to the potential impact of schemes like Ladki Bahin, our stories offer crucial context for understanding the complex dynamics at play.

Do read the stories and let us know your comments.