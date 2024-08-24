Published : Aug 24, 2024 15:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

A Hindu farmer and a Muslim shopkeeper, side by side, carrying a sacred symbol through village streets. Children of all faiths, learning songs that blend stories from different religions. An entire community, setting aside differences to celebrate as one.

Welcome to Muharram in Karnataka, India.

Together We Sing documentary examines this distinctive cultural phenomenon in rural Karnataka,. Here, the Islamic observance of Muharram has evolved into a community-wide celebration that transcends religious boundaries. The film presents an in-depth look at the Rivayat singers, whose performances combine elements from Islamic and Hindu narratives. It documents the practice of Hindu villagers adopting the attire of Muslim ascetics during the festival, a custom that symbolises interfaith respect and understanding.

Through interviews with community leaders, academic experts, and local residents, the documentary explores the historical development of this shared tradition. It analyses the socio-cultural factors that have shaped this unique observance over time, while also addressing the contemporary challenges it faces.

“Together We Sing” offers more than a mere description of a festival. It provides a case study in community cohesion, demonstrating how shared cultural practices can foster unity in diverse societies. In an era often characterized by religious and cultural divisions, this film presents an alternative narrative of cooperation and mutual respect.

The documentary invites viewers to explore a lesser-known aspect of Indian cultural life, where a religious commemoration has developed into a unifying social event. It illustrates how the villages of Karnataka have cultivated a distinctive approach to communal harmony through their annual Muharram celebrations.