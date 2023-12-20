Jammu & Kashmir: Stories from a region in transition

Published : Dec 20, 2023 17:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

December 11 marked a pivotal moment for Jammu and Kashmir as the Supreme Court affirmed the Centre’s decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A. This ruling, declaring the former as a “temporary” provision, adds another layer to the region’s intricate political history, marked by historical pronouncements impacting its autonomy and legislative powers.

A five-judge bench dismissed petitioners’ claims of Jammu and Kashmir ever holding “internal sovereignty,” while mandating the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. It set September 30, 2024, as the deadline for conducting Assembly elections.

The verdict triggered contrasting reactions, mirroring the issue’s inherent complexity. Within minutes, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment, but pledged to persevere. Conversely, Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the decision, reiterating the Modi government’s commitment to holding elections and restoring statehood. Ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and integrating it under India’s unified sovereignty has been a long-held BJP ambition. Revocation of Article 370 figured prominently in its 2019 election manifesto, with Prime Minister Modi lauding the verdict.

As this landmark ruling ushers in a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir, Frontline presents a curated selection of stories delving into the region’s conflict, its post-Independence evolution, and its impact on India-Pakistan relations for over seven decades.

