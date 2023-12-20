Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
FL Dec 29 Cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 12 Stories

Jammu & Kashmir: Stories from a region in transition

On the abrogation of Article 370, and beyond. 

Published : Dec 20, 2023 17:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a road in Srinagar on December 11, 2023, ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370. India’s top court on December 11 upheld a move by PM Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where an insurgency has raged for decades. It also directed that elections be held within a year.

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a road in Srinagar on December 11, 2023, ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370. India’s top court on December 11 upheld a move by PM Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where an insurgency has raged for decades. It also directed that elections be held within a year. | Photo Credit: AFP

December 11 marked a pivotal moment for Jammu and Kashmir as the Supreme Court affirmed the Centre’s decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A. This ruling, declaring the former as a “temporary” provision, adds another layer to the region’s intricate political history, marked by historical pronouncements impacting its autonomy and legislative powers.

A five-judge bench dismissed petitioners’ claims of Jammu and Kashmir ever holding “internal sovereignty,” while mandating the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. It set September 30, 2024, as the deadline for conducting Assembly elections.

The verdict triggered contrasting reactions, mirroring the issue’s inherent complexity. Within minutes, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment, but pledged to persevere. Conversely, Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the decision, reiterating the Modi government’s commitment to holding elections and restoring statehood. Ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and integrating it under India’s unified sovereignty has been a long-held BJP ambition. Revocation of Article 370 figured prominently in its 2019 election manifesto, with Prime Minister Modi lauding the verdict.

As this landmark ruling ushers in a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir, Frontline presents a curated selection of stories delving into the region’s conflict, its post-Independence evolution, and its impact on India-Pakistan relations for over seven decades.

Share your thoughts with us at frontline@thehindu.co.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru with Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Bogra. Even in August 1953, Nehru agreed with Bogra that “the Kashmir dispute... should be settled in accordance with the wishes of the people of the State”.
Frontline

Kashmir dispute: Domestic or world issue?

A.G. NOORANI
Houseboats on the Jhelum in Srinagar, a 1953 picture. Said Nehru in 1952: 'Although most of their rights were taken away from the Maharaja under the British rule, the Maharaja stuck to this that nobody from outside should acquire land there [in Kashmir]. And that continues.'
Frontline

What Article 35A implies

A.G. NOORANI
The first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with political leader Sheikh Abdullah
Frontline

Roots of the Kashmir dispute

A.G. NOORANI
ATTN.EDITOR FRONT LINE MR.N.RAM PRIME MINISTER ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE WITH THE CHIEF MINISTER OF JAMMU & KASHMIR MUFTI MOHAMMAD SYED WAVING THEIR HANDS TOWARDS THE CROUD AT SHER-I-KASHMIR.CRICKET STADIUM DURING PM TWO DAY VISIT IN KASHMIR ON FRIDAY 18 APRIL03 PHOTO NISSAR AHMAD21-04-2003
Frontline

The J&K conundrum: myths and falsehoods

A.G. NOORANI
Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressing a gathering in Srinagar in November 1947. Sheikh Abdullah, the Kashmir Premier, is sitting to his left.-THE HINDU PHOTO LIBRARY
Frontline

Kashmir and the Alands

A.G. NOORANI
The first protests in Kashmir against the revoking of its special status started on August 9. In this photograph, protesters braving tear gas and firing in the air by security personnel in Srinagar.
Frontline

Kashmir: Murder of insaniyat

A.G. Noorani
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at a function to release a book on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in New Delhi on September 4.
Frontline

Jammu & Kashmir: history of betrayals

A.G. NOORANI
Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in the Nagnad area of Kulgam district, south Kashmir, on July 17, where three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces. Three army personnel were also injured in the operation.
Frontline

Kashmir’s endless agony

Anando Bhakto,In New Delhi
Frontline

Article 370: Law and politics

A.G. Noorani
Home Minister Amit Shah.
Frontline

Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A: Assault on the Constitution

V. VENKATESAN
A art student in Mumbai makes a painting welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Decmeber 11 upholding the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.
Frontline

Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict: Legal victory for Centre, but long road to reconciliation remains

Kaleeswaram Raj
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu addresses to pass the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill on the last day of Special Session of Legislative Assembly,in Srinagar on Friday.(PTI7_7_2017_000050B)
Frontline

Abuse of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

A.G. NOORANI
Assembly Elections 2023 — The Lede

Modi’s heartland sweep a warning sign for complacent Congress

Anand Mishra
286762b6-4d54-42b0-bdfe-ebf377b30ee0.jpg
Assembly Elections 2023

Editor’s Note: The rot runs deep in the Congress

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment