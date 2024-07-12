Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 11 Stories

India’s criminal law overhaul: An essential backgrounder

New rules aim to update justice system, but some fear they may bite off more than they can chew.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 19:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Advocates holding the banner of the All India Lawyers Union stage a protest demanding a halt to the implementation of new criminal laws, in Visakhapatnam on July 11, 2024.

Advocates holding the banner of the All India Lawyers Union stage a protest demanding a halt to the implementation of new criminal laws, in Visakhapatnam on July 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU

The Centre has implemented new criminal laws effective July 1, 2024. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated these reforms aim to “eradicate the mentality and symbols of slavery” and create a “new confident India.” The government argues that the new laws prioritise justice and fairness over punishment alone. However, legal experts and civil rights advocates have raised concerns about these changes.

The new laws include provisions that alter existing legal procedures. For instance, they grant expanded powers to the police, allowing preliminary inquiries before registering First Information Reports (FIRs) for certain offenses. Critics argue this could lead to increased police discretion and potential delays in filing cases.

Also, the new laws have effectively reintroduced provisions similar to the previously stayed sedition law, prompting concerns about potential impacts on freedom of speech. The omission of a provision comparable to Section 377 of the IPC has raised questions about legal protections for certain non-consensual sexual acts.

Some observers have criticised the rapid passage of these laws, citing limited debate and discussion. There are also concerns about the potential impact on pending litigation and a possible increase in the number of cases awaiting trial.

As India transitions to this new legal framework, Frontline presents a collection of stories and interviews examining these criminal and civil laws, their implications for Indian citizens, and their potential effects on India’s democracy and judicial system.

The criminal defence lawyer criticises the incorporation of draconian laws into the penal code and the contradiction of Supreme Court rulings with new inquiry rules.
Frontline

‘The new criminal laws are like old wine in new bottles’: Rebecca John

Saba Naqvi
Delhi Police display awareness poster for new criminal laws on July 1, 2024.
Frontline

New criminal laws push India toward a regressive past

V. Venkatesan
Father Stan Swamy with members of a tribal community at a protest site in Jharkhand.
Frontline

Father Stan Swamy: Silenced in death

Anupama Katakam
Former Delhi University Professor G.N. Saibaba celebrates with his family after being released from the Nagpur Central Jail after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case, in Nagpur on Mach 7, 2024.
Frontline

G.N. Saibaba’s acquittal prompts calls to scrap UAPA

Ashutosh Sharma
At a protest in Bengaluru after a sedition case was filed against a school for staging an anti-CAA play, on February 4, 2020.
Frontline

Sedition law report: A regressive step by Law Commission

Kaleeswaram Raj
Outside New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, the largest prison complex in Asia, a file picture. India’s prisons are overcrowded, with over 70 per cent of the inmates comprising undertrials.
Frontline

Dangerous haste to reform criminal law

Anup Surendranath, Maulshree Pathak
Sudha Bharadwaj is one of the 16 people accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Frontline

Sudha Bharadwaj: ‘A lot of democratic space has been lost’

Shreevatsa Nevatia
By seeking to recriminalise adultery, even in gender-neutral terms, the Parliamentary Standing Committee would go against what the Supreme Court had held five years ago. 
Frontline

Parliamentary panel’s draft proposal to make adultery a crime contradicts landmark SC judgment

V. Venkatesan
Two provisions in the UAPA have been identified with the inherent potential to make the very process a source of punishment for the accused. Seen here are posters from a meeting in Kochi held to highlight the problems in the law in January 2020.
Frontline

Why UAPA is a threat to media freedom in India

V. Venkatesan
A multi-religious mass wedding in Surat, India.
Frontline

Uniform Civil Code: Clash of moral universalism and cultural pluralism

Aman Lekhi
At a demonstration by advocates outside the Madras High Court against the Centre’s plan to rename three key criminal justice laws, on August 25.
Frontline

The Centre’s controversial makeover of crucial criminal codes can have far-reaching impacts

K. Chandru
NEET Fiasco — The Lede

The fallacy of one nation, one examination

Furqan Qamar
While the idea of a uniform testing mechanism is not in itself flawed and need not necessarily be maleficent or inefficient, it invariably becomes so when the motive behind it is tainted.
NEET Fiasco

Editor’s Note: Dirty skeletons in the NEET closet

Vaishna Roy
