In a nutshell
All new recruits from 2022 to be called Agniveers and taken in on four-year contracts
At the end of the contract, all temporary conscripts will be issued a certificate and severance package
A maximum of 25 per cent will be selected to continue in service, but they have to re-enrol
The first four years of service will not be counted for seniority, pension, or gratuity
Agnipath scheme significantly reduces intake: from an average annual intake of 60,000 to 46,000
Scheme is being pushed as enabling a younger armed force while reducing spiralling Defence budget
It is also in line with global defence trend of less manpower and more tech
Scheme is criticized for reducing permanent defence jobs at a time of high unemployment
Discharged recruits with army training might fill the ranks of private militias