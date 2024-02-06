Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Frontline On Air | Emerging challenge to the Constitution

LISTEN: The Constitution was challenged in 2023 for being “colonial” and outdated. If the Constitution is colonial and/or past its expiry date, then were all the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters misguided when they used the Preamble to protest?

In 2023, voices demanding a new Constitution grew louder, bolder—fuelled by the need for consolidation of power at the Centre.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 15:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Suryapratim Roy

The Constitution was challenged in 2023 for being “colonial” and outdated. One of these challenges was explicit, with a call to action: the claim that the Constitution needs to be rewritten. The other was implicit: a demonstration of how the Constitution is colonial. If the Constitution is colonial and/or past its expiry date, then were all the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters misguided when they used the Preamble to protest? One cannot also help but ask, where does the controversy around Article 370 fit into this?

The aim behind these suggestions is to facilitate Central “executive efficiency”, governance involving “law and order, and swift dispute resolution”. On the point of law and order, partial praise is given to “the three recent Bills, on the criminal side”. Given that the items listed have been direct targets of the current government, it is safe to read this as an indicative list of changes the government will introduce in future. As there is no mention of rights or minorities or anything that matters to people other than how to indirectly praise the government, this opinion piece is product placement. It serves as a warning by the government of things to come.

Read the full story here.

Related stories

Reimagining Ram — The Lede

The idea of Ram, and the idea of India

Purushottam Agrawal
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Reimagining Ram

Editor’s Note: Ram temple and the politicisation of faith

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment