Frontline On Air | A country of others

LISTEN: 2023 was the year hate was crowdsourced—from ordinary, non-political citizens who had turned into lone wolves, in the service of communal disharmony, dedicated to establishing a Hindu-first nation.

It was a year when hate speech hit new lows, challenging the trust of Muslims in the country’s fraternity.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 16:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Kunal Purohit

For the last decade, we have seen visible manifestations of communalism from political players—orchestrated riots, hate speeches, dog-whistling by leaders (remember when the Prime Minister asked us to identify protesters by the clothes they wear?)

But 2023 challenged this notion—hate no longer had to be delivered to us. We did not need speeches, nor did we need tactful, sublime nods. This is the year hate was crowdsourced—from ordinary, non-political citizens who had turned into lone wolves, in the service of communal disharmony, dedicated to establishing a Hindu-first nation.

Read the full story here.

