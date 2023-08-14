Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 9 Stories

Exploring Bollywood’s journey through obituaries of its illustrious artists

Tributes to some of the stalwarts of Hindi cinema.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 16:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Generations of Hindi cinema’s fans have been captivated by an array of talents that have graced the silver screen.

Generations of Hindi cinema’s fans have been captivated by an array of talents that have graced the silver screen. | Photo Credit: DCX

Bollywood is 110 years young now. Within this cinematic voyage, one witnesses an array of milestones: the march of technology, shifts in genre preferences, alterations in India’s political landscapes, and most notably, the luminaries who transcended the norms of their eras, leaving an indelible imprint on the celluloid canvas—like Mrinal Sen, the cinematic virtuoso who is adoringly remembered in the latest issue of Frontline

From the silent spectacles of the 1930s to the patriotically charged films that adorned the 1940s, progressing to the triumvirate dominance of Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Dilip Kumar in the 1950s and 60s, further journeying through the era of Amitabh Bachchan and the ‘Angry Young Man’ in the 1970s and 80s, and finally witnessing the emergence of iconic female luminaries such as the legendary Sridevi during the 1980s—Bollywood’s chronicles have been embellished by a profusion of talents parading through its hall of fame. Some navigated the treacherous waters of meteoric fame overnight, while others were graced with prolonged sovereignty over the mainstream dominion.

Yet, a few others found themselves gazing upon a retrospective recognition, bestowed only after their prime years had receded into history. For nearly four decades, Frontline has stood witness to the rise and fall of many of these great personalities who shaped Bollywood. Here is an anthology of tributes to some of the stalwarts of Hindi cinema, which not only encapsulates their journeys and careers but also chronicles their trials and tribulations, along with the seminal works that have come to define them.

Enjoy reading.

Dilip Kumar after receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi on September 2, 2008.

Dilip Kumar: Nehru’s Hero

Ziya Us Salam
Irrfan , who was adjudged the best actor for his performance in “The Lunchbox”, poses with his trophy during the Asian Film Awards in Macau on March 27, 2014.

Salaam, Irrfan

Ziya Us Salam
January 16, 1994: Rendering the theme song of the National Games’ opening ceremony in Pune.

Lata Mangeshkar: Lingering melody

Ziya Us Salam
HYDERABAD:ANDHRA PRADESH:23/03/2014:Heroine Sridevi at Ã¬GR8 women awards 2014'' held in Hyderabad on Sunday.----PHOTO:G_RAMAKRISHNA

Sridevi: Iconic actor

ZIYA US SALAM in NEW Delhi,ILANGOVAN RAJASEKARAN in Chennai
Actor Shashi Kapoor during the book release function of Prithviwallas in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo:Anu Pushkarna (25/11/2004) DIGITAL IMAGE

Shashi Kapoor: Stuff of dreams

ZIYA US SALAM

King of horror

Ziya Us Salam
Bappi Lahiri, a 2007 photograph.

Bappi Lahiri: The maverick musical genius

Ziya Us Salam
Kundan Shah, flim director, during an interview to The Hindu Business Line in Mumbai on April 3, 2014. Photo: Paul Noronha

Kundan Shah: Everyman’s director

ZIYA US SALAM
Kalpana Lajmi .

Kalpana Lajmi: Lone ranger

Ziya Us Salam
Mrinal Sen@100 — The Lede

From revolution to realism, the multifaceted legacy of Mrinal Sen

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
cover image mrinal sen.JPG
Mrinal Sen@100

Editor’s Note: Mrinal Sen shattered our illusions about life and cinema

Vaishna Roy
