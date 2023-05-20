Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 12 Stories

All you wanted to know about India’s demonetisation drive

Here’s a collection of Frontline stories that may help you gain a holistic view of India’s note-ban and its impacts.

Published : May 20, 2023 20:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
An employee of Bank of Baroda counts Rs 2000 notes after the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, in Bikaner, Saturday, May 20, 2023

An employee of Bank of Baroda counts Rs 2000 notes after the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, in Bikaner, Saturday, May 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: -

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made a significant announcement on May 19 regarding the withdrawal of the highest denomination currency note in circulation, the Rs 2,000 note. While reaffirming its status as legal tender, the central bank stated that existing Rs 2,000 notes could be deposited or exchanged in banks until September 30, with a limit of Rs 20,000 per transaction. Advising the public to deposit these notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for other denominations, the RBI also instructed banks to cease issuing Rs 2,000 notes immediately. Effective from May 23, individuals can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 at any bank.

The RBI’s announcement triggered a surge of reactions on media, particularly on social media. Following the announcement, social media became a hub of speculation, with many drawing comparisons to the massive demonetisation effort in 2016. Experts argue that equating the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes with the 2016 note ban is fundamentally flawed. However, this development has provided an opportunity for reflection on the far-reaching implications of demonetisation.

Want to know more? Here’s a collection of Frontline stories that can help you gain a holistic view of India’s note ban and its impact on various sectors within the country..

People waiting outside a bank for cash, in Badal village of Punjab, in the wake of demonetisation.

2016: Demonetisation

TEAM FRONTLINE
NEW DELHI, 03/02/2010: Dr. Pronab Sen, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation briefing the media on the new methodology adopted, new data base used and implementation of UN’s System of National Accounts (2008) standards. in New Delhi on February 03, 2010. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

Pronab Sen: ‘Demonetisation does nothing to stop generation of black money’

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
HYDERABAD: TELANGANA: 08/12/2016: Queues Continue: Exactly one month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, the wait at ATMs has not come down. At Moti Nagar branch of SBI a long queue of people waiting to withdraw money can be seen. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Demonetisation, corruption and black money

Prof. D. NARASIMHA REDDY
Indian farmers feed tomatoes to livestcok at Medha village in Kadi, some 40kms from Ahmedabad on January 11, 2017. Farmers in the area are reporting a drop in prices following the start of a demonetisation scheme launched in November 2016, curtailing cash withdrawals and the use of 500 and 1,000 INR currency notes. / AFP PHOTO / SAM PANTHAKY

The fallout of demonetisation: India’s deepening crisis and the struggle for recovery

V. SRIDHAR
Farmer Vidya Ram exits a bank holding a new Indian two thousand rupee banknote in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Over a week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked the nation with the withdrawal of large denomination notes there was no sign the government had managed to print enough notes to replace its withdrawal of 86 per cent of currency in circulation. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Wrecking the system

V. SRIDHAR
NEW DELHI, 24/11/2016: Daily wage labourers waiting to be hired at the Hauz Kazi, in New Delhi on Thursday. They claim to be jobless since the announcement of demonetisation. They are not being hired for small jobs of masonary, carpentary and painting etc. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

Bearing the brunt

RAMESH CHAKRAPANI
FL23 Hndred 100

Money and social contract

JAYATI GHOSH
To go with India-environment-Ganges-pollution by Bhuvan BAGGA An Indian labourer washes buffalo hide to be made into leather at a tannery in the Sanjay Nagar Jajmau area of Kanpur on June 26, 2014. Standing on the banks of the river Ganges a day after his election triumph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to succeed where numerous governments have failed: by cleaning up the filthy waterway beloved of India's Hindus. Success would pay huge dividends in endearing him further to his core Hindu supporters -- and correcting the long-standing neglect of the river would perfectly demonstrate his fabled administrative skills. But nowhere is the scale of the challenge more evident than in the northern town of Kanpur, around 500 kilometres (300 miles) from the capital, which is known for its large leather-treatment industry. AFP PHOTO/SANJAY KANOJIA

Reverse growth

VENKITESH RAMAKRISHNAN in Kanpur
Assam Farmer- harvested paddy.jpg

Demonetisation’s devastating impact on rural India

R. Ramakumar
Daily wages workers looks on as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Assi Ghat early morning at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today November 08, 2014. PM Modi also nominate nine more people for Clean India campaign.

A nation in agony: How demonetisation has hit India where it hurts

V. Sridhar
Mandya Karnataka 14_November_2016 : Several ‘aalemanes’ (traditional jaggery producing units) in Mandya district have temporarily suspended production owing to unavailability of currency notes following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

How demonetisation in India crushed the informal economy

K.P. Kannan
Currency note of Rs.2000 denomination.

The missing Rs.2000 notes

Divya Trivedi
