  • In February 2020, 53 people—38 Muslims and 15 Hindus—were killed in the riots in north-east Delhi, which broke out over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
  • Three years later, despute the government’s claims of having compensated the families of the 53 victims, the struggle to recover from the financial losses and psychological trauma of the violence continues.
  • It is time to recognise that addressing mental health issues is a key component of rebuilding lives in the aftermath of communal violence.