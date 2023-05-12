Newsletters  |  Buy Print
VIDEO | Revolution on the horizon: Vivek Sultanvi performs ‘Zamaane ki haalat badal ke rahegi’

WATCH:
Ramesh Ranjak’s poem expresses the belief that the masses will eventually see a transformation in their circumstances, despite ongoing challenges. | Video Credit: Reporting by Ashutosh Sharma; Edited & produced by Frontline News Desk

Ramesh Ranjak’s poem discusses the lasting impact of poverty and the difficult living conditions faced by millions.

Published : May 12, 2023 12:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ashutosh Sharma

Vivek Sultanvi is a recent graduate from Allahabad University, an institution that is impacted by the violence that has engulfed Prayagraj in particular and Uttar Pradesh in general. In this video, Sultanvi sings the poem “Zamaane ki haalat badal ke rahegi” (The living conditions of the masses will surely change) written by poet Ramesh Ranjak, who was from Aligarh and passed away in 1991.

Vivek Sultanvi (centre) on the Allahabad University campus.

Vivek Sultanvi (centre) on the Allahabad University campus.

Ranjak was closely associated with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), the oldest association of theatre artists in India. The poem discusses the lasting impact of poverty and the difficult living conditions faced by millions. It expresses the belief that revolutionary change is on the horizon and that the masses will eventually see a transformation in their circumstances, despite the ongoing challenges.

