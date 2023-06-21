Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 10 Stories

Pride Month: Highlighting the queer community and its struggles for equality

Pride Month is celebrated during the month of June every year worldwide.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 17:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
In 2022, people from diverse backgrounds in Chennai gathered in Egmore, proudly displaying the Pride Flag and marching together for LGBTQIA+ rights.

In 2022, people from diverse backgrounds in Chennai gathered in Egmore, proudly displaying the Pride Flag and marching together for LGBTQIA+ rights. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Pride Month in India is a time of celebration and advocacy for the queer community. Originating in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in 2009, this annual event aims to amplify the community’s causes and give voice to its members. However, it was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, people from diverse backgrounds in Chennai gathered in the neighbourhood of Egmore, proudly displaying the Pride Flag and marching together for LGBTQIA+ rights.

All activities during Pride Month, including rallies, marches, and protests, are organised by the Chennai Rainbow Coalition. This collective consists of LGBTQIA+ individuals, supporters, and organisations dedicated to improving the community’s human rights, social standing, and healthcare.

Pride Month brings attention to the ongoing struggles for equality and dignity faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality through the revocation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, LGBTQIA+ individuals in Tamil Nadu and the rest of India still face many challenges in achieving societal acceptance.

In light of this event, here are a bunch of articles that Frontline has published in recent years addressing various issues affecting India’s LGBTQIA+ community. These articles focus on legal rights, societal struggles, and the community’s place in India’s landscape.

Happy reading.

At the New York City Pride Parade in New York in 2018.

A queer history of literature and science

Ramesh Chakrapani
Members of the LGBT community rejoice at the Supreme Court’s verdict decriminalising gay sex and revocation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, in Mumbai on September 6, 2018.

Same-sex marriage: social attitudes rooted in conservatism

Divya Trivedi
Balbir Krishan in his studio.

How visible is the cultural footprint of India’s queer community?

SANDIP ROY
At the annual pride march ‘Karnataka Queer Habba’ - Hemmeya Sanje, in Bengaluru on December 19, 2021.

“What’s your pronoun?”

Divya Trivedi
Vigil for Love, a gay march, was organised at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan soon after the June 2016 Orlando gay club shootout in the US, to show solidarity with the victims.

Queer connections: How has the dating scene changed for the LGBTQIA+ community?

Srinivasaraghavan
The excerpt is from ‘Sex and the Supreme Court’ (Hachette India, 2022) pages 41-47.

Verdicts of empathy

Saurabh Kirpal
People celebrate outside the Supreme Court after the historic judgment.

2018: Section 377 struck down

TEAM FRONTLINE
A multispeciality clinic for the trans community was inaugurated at a government medical college hospital in Salem on March 11, 2022.

Tamil Nadu: Changing social attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ community a work in progress

Ilangovan Rajasekaran

Gayfest: Cinema guide

Abhinav Chakraborty

Gayfest: Book guide

Abhirami Girija Sriram
