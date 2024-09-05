Delhi protests Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

WATCH | Delhi takes to its streets to protest the rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata

Published : Sep 05, 2024

In early August, students and doctors from prestigious institutions in Delhi took to the streets to protest the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. The demonstration, which lasted two weeks, featured placards with various names and slogans, reminding the public that gender-based violence persists despite numerous promises and policies. The medical community in the capital city has called for systematic changes to protect the safety of healthcare workers.

