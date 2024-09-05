Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Delhi protests Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

WATCH | Delhi takes to its streets to protest the rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata
Demonstrators say that despite the numerous promises and policies after the Nirbhaya case, gender-based violence persists. | Video Credit: Reporting: Vitasta Kaul and Vedaant Lakhera; Editing: Samson Ronald K.; Kavya Pradeep M; Voice Over: Saatvika Radhakrishna; Produced By: Jinoy Jose P. 

The medical community in Delhi took to the streets to call for systemic changes to protect healthcare workers. 

Published : Sep 05, 2024 16:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Frontline News Desk

In early August, students and doctors from prestigious institutions in Delhi took to the streets to protest the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. The demonstration, which lasted two weeks, featured placards with various names and slogans, reminding the public that gender-based violence persists despite numerous promises and policies. The medical community in the capital city has called for systematic changes to protect the safety of healthcare workers.

Watch the video to know more.

Stories that help you connect the dots

Violence Against Women — The Lede

A nation scarred: How the rape and murder of Kolkata doctor jolted India’s conscience

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Conservative societies vest the idea of “honour” solely in female bodies, thus deeply stigmatising rape victims, a sentiment then internalised by women, and in turn giving rise to the horrific idea that rape is a fate worse than death, thus completing the cycle of female devaluation.
Violence Against Women

Editor’s Note: Who will educate the boy child? 

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
