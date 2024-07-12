292 million people used drugs worldwide in 2022: UN report

Published : Jul 12, 2024 16:58 IST - 6 MINS READ

One out of every 18 people worldwide aged 15-64 used narcotic drugs in 2022, according to the UN’s latest World Drug Report 2024. Released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the report revealed a complex and evolving global drug landscape while highlighting a worrisome trend in global drug use.

The report, which compiled data from 2022, offers a comprehensive analysis of the key trends in drug use, production, and trafficking, and the impact on health, security, and criminal justice. The report estimated that 292 million people used drugs worldwide in 2022, adding that there was a 20 per cent increase in the number of drug users over the past decade. Men are more likely to use drugs; women account for approximately one in four users.

Cannabis remains the most widely used drug, with 228 million users globally, followed by opioids (60 million), amphetamines (30 million), cocaine (23 million), and ecstasy (20 million). Additionally, new psychoactive substances, such as high-potency nitazenes, have emerged in the global market, contributing to a rise in deaths due to overdose in high-income countries. The primary global health burden continues to be linked to opioids, with opioid-related fatalities rising in certain regions.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, while speaking at the Delhi launch of the report on June 26, said that hope lies in investing in prevention and remaining guided by science and research. “This report provides crucial data to guide the evidence-based fight against drugs. It emphasises prevention, early intervention, and investing in safety nets for people.”

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), emphasised the need to protect vulnerable populations, especially children, from substance abuse. He said: “In India, over the past few years, the government has taken several steps to protect kids from substance abuse.” Kanoongo mentioned that NCPCR was working jointly with the Narcotics Control Bureau to protect children from drugs.

Marco Teixeira, UNODC Regional Representative for South Asia, said: “Evidence-based prevention programmes give people, especially young people, the knowledge and skills they need to avoid drug use.” The report estimated that 64 million individuals, or one in 81 people worldwide, suffered from a drug use disorder in 2022, marking a 3 per cent increase compared to 2018.

However, the percentage of people receiving treatment for drug use disorder fell from 11 per cent in 2015 to less than nine per cent in 2022. Only one in 18 women received treatment compared to one in seven men.

South Asia and India

South Asia has emerged as the largest consumer market for opiates worldwide. By 2021, South Asia accounted for 39 per cent of global opiate users, up from 20 per cent in 2002, with an estimated 12 million opiate users. More than 90 per cent of these users were in India. Urbanisation has played a significant role in the rise in opiate use across South Asia.

In addition to opiates, India faces growing challenges from synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine. India also functions as a hub for trafficking precursor chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs. Drug use patterns vary across regions: northern States such as Punjab struggle with heroin addiction, linked to cross-border trafficking from Pakistan and Afghanistan, while eastern States experience higher rates of methamphetamine use owing to proximity to Myanmar.

Drug trafficking and organised crime

The report highlighted the link between drug trafficking and organised crime, which further diversifies into other illegal economies such as wildlife trafficking, financial fraud, and illegal resource extraction. This diversification contributes to environmental degradation through deforestation, toxic waste dumping, and chemical contamination.

Cocaine surge

Recent trends in the report showed that while opioid usage has remained stable over the past five years, the use of stimulants such as cocaine and amphetamine-type stimulants has risen. Cocaine use is at a record level, with over 2,700 tonnes manufactured in 2022—a 20 per cent increase from the previous year and triple from 2013-14.

Drug policy changes and cannabis legalisation

Cannabis remains the world’s most commonly used drug, with an estimated 228 million people consuming it in 2022. Usage has increased by 28 per cent over the past decade, with North America reporting the highest rate: 19.8 per cent of the population aged 15 to 64 used cannabis in 2022. Globally, cannabis accounts for a substantial share of drug-related harm, with an estimated 41 per cent of drug use disorder cases attributed to cannabis. It is the main drug of concern for 38 per cent of people in treatment.

Drug use among adolescents

The harmful use of cannabis among adolescents remains a significant concern globally, as it poses a chronic risk to the brain during a critical period of neurodevelopment. The initiation of cannabis use during this time, particularly with frequent use of high-potency cannabis, is linked to cannabis use disorders, psychiatric co-morbidities, and other developmental issues in adulthood.

The availability of vapes, concentrates, and edibles post-legalisation may have increased the overall health harm of cannabis, according to the report. In North America, vaping cannabis has more than doubled since 2017, driven by the accessibility and promotion of vaping devices on social media.

The report identified young people, particularly young men, as a high-risk group for synthetic drug use owing to factors such as peer influence and easy access to newer synthetic drugs.

Women and drug use

Globally, men are more likely than women to use drugs, with women comprising approximately one in four drug users in the past year. However, this varies by drug and geographical location. For example, in Asia, only 9 per cent of cannabis users are women, while in North America, women account for 45 per cent of cannabis users. Conversely, non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs such as sedatives, tranquilisers, opioids, and stimulants shows higher or nearly equal rates among women compared to men.

Access to drug treatment and services remains challenging for women due to factors such as lack of awareness, stigma, insufficient gender-specific facilities, and financial constraints.

‘Psychedelic renaissance’

The report also highlighted a renewed interest in the therapeutic use of psychedelic substances for treating various mental health disorders. This interest is driven by the growing global burden of mental health disorders. Early-stage clinical trials, primarily in high-income countries, have led to policy changes allowing access to psychedelics for medical use in Australia and Canada, and for “quasi-therapeutic” use in some US jurisdictions. According to the report, studies indicate that some psychedelics coupled with psychotherapy, show potential in treating a range of mental health disorders. However, standardised guidelines for medical use are still in development.

This broader “psychedelic renaissance”, the report added, is creating an environment that encourages broad access to unsupervised and non-medical use of psychedelics.