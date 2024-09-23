Published : Sep 23, 2024 13:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Asteroid dynamic researchers Carlos de la Fuente Marcos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Ciudad Universitaria found that an asteroid called 2024 PT5 will make an orbit around the earth from September 29, 2024 to November 25, 2024. Their research paper, published in the journal Research Notes of the AAS, claims that the asteroid “undergoes mini-moon events in which their geocentric energy becomes negative for hours, days or months, but without completing one revolution around Earth while bound”. Reports say that this temporary moon is quite rare as in most cases, asteroids either miss Earth or burn upon entering the planet’s atmosphere.

Watch the full video to know more.