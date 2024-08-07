Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:00 IST - 0 MINS READ

India’s rich haul at maths olympiad The six-member Indian team that took part in the 65th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2024) held in Bath, UK, from July 11 to 22 won four gold medals, one silver, and one honourable mention. The team rank was fourth out of 108 participating countries. The team comprised Adhitya Mangudy Venkata Ganesh (Pune), Ananda Bhaduri (Guwahati), Kanav Talwar (Noida, Uttar Pradesh), and Rushil Mathur (Mumbai), all of whom won gold; Arjun Gupta (Delhi), who won silver; and Siddharth Choppara (Pune), who got an honourable mention. This is the best performance in the IMO by an Indian team since the country’s debut in the competition in 1989, in terms of the number of gold medals won and the rank achieved, a press release by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, said. The IMO, which was started in 1959, is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for high school students and is held annually in a different country. Participating countries send at most six students to the IMO each year. Indian participation is coordinated by the HBCSE. IMO 2024 had six questions of 7 marks each. Google’s specialised AI systems, AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, developed at its subsidiary DeepMind, worked together to successfully solve four out of the six problems, which is equivalent to winning the silver medal. The top four countries and their scores are given in the tableYoungs. In all 609 students took part (528 boys, 81 girls).

Also Read | Is India becoming the cancer capital of the world?

A blood test to detect cancer Roger Zemp and colleagues of the University of Alberta, Canada, have developed a non-invasive and painless cancer-detection method using ultrasound waves instead of the usual biopsy for tissue extraction to obtain genetic information about a patient’s cancer. The method also enables early detection of certain types of cancer. Zemp reported this development by his team at the recent meeting of the Acoustical Society of America in Ottawa, Canada. Knowledge about genetic mutations or chromosomal abnormalities in the cells of a growing tumour is critical for an accurate diagnosis of the cancer and for prognosis and treatment. Zemp’s team used ultrasound pulses to stimulate cancer cells to release their genetic information. This information then circulates in the bloodstream and can be detected through a blood test. This is less painful, significantly cheaper, and easier to perform than a traditional biopsy. By growing cancerous human tumours in mice, the team found that this method also increased the concentration of cancer-relevant DNA and RNA biomarkers in the bloodstream by up to a factor of 100, which was sufficient for detection with a blood test. “People have been looking for ways to use blood tests to make diagnoses for quite some time, but it is challenging because very few tumor-specific biomarkers are naturally present in the blood,” Zemp was quoted by the American Physical Society’s online magazine Physics.