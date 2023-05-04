Hollywood films, Golden Raspberry award for Worst Supporting Actor, the Hogwarts school library, and more.

1. Which 2018 movie featured a major scene set at the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus chapel in Singapore, which had ceased to operate as a church in the latter part of the 1980s?

2. Which Hollywood film famously featured a climax in which the lead character is seen hanging off a giant nose carved by Belgian sculptor Gutzon Borglum?

3. Sleepless in Seattle was a film, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, in which a radio talk show host and a caller decide to meet at the top of the Empire State Building. This choice was inspired by which earlier film starring Clark Gable and Deborah Kerr?

4. A Night to Remember (1958) depicts the events of April 14, 1912. What was its setting, which (in)famously failed to live up to its billing?

5. This 19th century impression is of which location in the Kashmir valley, which has been repeatedly destroyed by earthquakes? The location has been used to shoot multiple film songs, including, most recently, a 2014 Shakespeare adaptation. Which location?

6. Who is the only person to win a Golden Raspberry award for Worst Supporting Actor for playing himself? He is also known to negotiate cameos in films in exchange for allowing his properties to be used in those films.

7. In 2016, the city of Interlaken installed a bronze statue of a person whom they credit for driving significant volumes of tourism to the region through depictions in cinema. Who?

8. In this 1962 film, the titular location does not make an appearance until the very end, much to the frustration of its characters, around whom the interlinked narrative is woven. Which film, also the first one its legendary director shot in colour?

9. Which real-life library was chosen to fill in for the Hogwarts school library in the Harry Potter film adaptations, owing to its old-school visual appearance and centuries-old collection?

10. Top Gun: Maverick features an extended action sequence ostensibly set in an unnamed country bordering the Persian Gulf. However, the coordinates of an air force base in that country are given as 48°52.6′S 123°23.6′W, which is a location nowhere close to the Middle East, or anywhere else, for that matter. What is this location?

Answers

Crazy Rich Asians North by North West An Affair to Remember The Titanic Martand Surya Temple Donald Trump Yash Chopra Kangchenjunga The Bodleian Library at Oxford University Point Memo, the most isolated location on Earth

