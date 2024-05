Agnimitra Paul, the fashion designer turned politician served as the Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Asansol South and the President of the West Bengal unit of BJP Mahila Morcha. She is the BJP’s candidate from Medinipur for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In an interview with Frontline, she discusses the issues plaguing the State that will dominate voters’ choices, the BJP in West Bengal, the party’s performance in previous elections, and so on.