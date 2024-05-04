‘Understanding the Constitution is not PM Modi’s strong point’: R.K. Radhakrishnan

Following the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 26, two interviews of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—one with a national daily and another with a news channel—have become talking points. In both interviews, Prime Minister Modi continued his attack on the Opposition and made claims regarding the Congress manifesto, reservation policies, alleged misuse of Central agencies to harass the Opposition, contentious issues such as Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), among others.