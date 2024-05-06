‘The very essence of democracy is at stake’: Digvijaya Singh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is contesting from his past family stronghold, the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, after a gap of 31 years and is contesting a direct election here after a gap of 21 years. The odds are stacked against Singh, who is the favourite punching bag of the RSS for his alleged “pro-Muslim” leaning. He faces Rodmal Nagar, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from the BJP. Frontline caught up with him at one of his election rallies in the Raghogarh area, and in a freewheeling chat, Singh spoke about his election, the prospects of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and the country as a whole, and the political discourse of the country.