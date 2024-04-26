The Frontline Election Dossier on Uttar Pradesh 

Published : Apr 26, 2024 15:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Dilli ka rasta upi se hi hokar jata hai. The road to Delhi (power at the Centre) goes through Uttar Pradesh. As the saying clearly illustrates, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous State, is a crucial battleground in the national election. Despite the BJP’s rising Hindu nationalist influence, like the recent Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya, the party of Prime Minister Modi faces tough competition in the State. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened the BJP’s position over his seven-year term, but the party’s Hindu nationalist agenda hasn’t won over all voters. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are putting up a strong fight against the BJP in the State.

Uttar Pradesh is one of only three States voting in all seven phases of the staggered national election. As always, the outcome in UP’s 80 parliamentary constituencies will significantly impact national policies and debates in the coming years. With such high stakes, all eyes are on UP as intense campaigning continues for the second phase on April 26. Eight constituencies (Amroha, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut and Mathura) vote in this round, and the rest in the upcoming rounds on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. To provide insights into UP’s complex political dynamics, Frontline has curated a series of special reports analysing the State’s politics, especially during the campaigns. These reports aim to give voters a comprehensive picture of the key issues and candidates to help them make informed choices in this pivotal election battleground.