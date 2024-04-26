Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 6 Stories

The Frontline Election Dossier on Uttar Pradesh 

As Uttar Pradesh enters the second phase of elections, here is a curated series of special reports with insights into its complex politics.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 15:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
People show their ID cards as they arrive to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ghaziabad on April 26, 2024.

People show their ID cards as they arrive to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ghaziabad on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dilli ka rasta upi se hi hokar jata hai. The road to Delhi (power at the Centre) goes through Uttar Pradesh. As the saying clearly illustrates, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous State, is a crucial battleground in the national election. Despite the BJP’s rising Hindu nationalist influence, like the recent Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya, the party of Prime Minister Modi faces tough competition in the State. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened the BJP’s position over his seven-year term, but the party’s Hindu nationalist agenda hasn’t won over all voters. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are putting up a strong fight against the BJP in the State.

Uttar Pradesh is one of only three States voting in all seven phases of the staggered national election. As always, the outcome in UP’s 80 parliamentary constituencies will significantly impact national policies and debates in the coming years. With such high stakes, all eyes are on UP as intense campaigning continues for the second phase on April 26. Eight constituencies (Amroha, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut and Mathura) vote in this round, and the rest in the upcoming rounds on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. To provide insights into UP’s complex political dynamics, Frontline has curated a series of special reports analysing the State’s politics, especially during the campaigns. These reports aim to give voters a comprehensive picture of the key issues and candidates to help them make informed choices in this pivotal election battleground.

BJP supporters at an election rally in Moradabad on April 12, 2024. The SP-BSP alliance that enabled S.T. Hasan to win this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election does not exist today.
Frontline

Caught in a saffron storm

Saba Naqvi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav meet supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, on February 25.
Frontline

Uttar Pradesh: Not yet a done deal

Anando Bhakto
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar on April 15 ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Muzaffarnagar votes in the first phase on April 19.
Frontline

Muzaffarnagar-Kairana: Khaps, lota namak, and maha panchayats

Anand Mishra
: BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Noida on April 13, 2024.
Frontline

Why BJP’s 80/80 will prove a tall order in Uttar Pradesh

Sharat Pradhan
A devotee chants “Jai Shree Ram” while waving a flag at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on January 19.
Frontline

Ayodhya’s new avatar

Ashutosh Sharma
At the launch of the nationwide Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, in Panipat on January 22, 2015. Despite such initiatives, crimes against women have been on the rise in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
Frontline

Uttar Pradesh’s rising crime rates challenge BJP’s narrative on women’s safety

Ashutosh Sharma
Propaganda — The Lede

Movie trailers: The unofficial manifestos of our time

Lawrence Liang
Propaganda

Editor’s Note: When cinema becomes a tool for propaganda

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment