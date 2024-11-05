‘Absolute Majority for Mahayuti’-Sunil Tatkare Exclusive Interview | Maharashtra Politics 2024
NCP’s Maharashtra chief predicts a major political shift in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He discusses issues such as Maratha reservations, Mumbai’s growth, farmer welfare, and changing political alliances.
Interview by Amey Tirodkar
Sunil Tatkare, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief and confidant of Ajit Pawar, predicts a dramatic political reversal in the Maharashtra Assembly election.
From Maratha reservations to Mumbai’s development, from farmer welfare to alliance dynamics-a candid conversation that decodes Maharashtra’s shifting political landscape.
