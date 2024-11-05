Newsletters  |  Buy Print
'Absolute Majority for Mahayuti'-Sunil Tatkare Exclusive Interview | Maharashtra Politics 2024

NCP’s Maharashtra chief predicts a major political shift in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He discusses issues such as Maratha reservations, Mumbai’s growth, farmer welfare, and changing political alliances. | Video Credit: Interview by Amey Tirodkar

Despite challenges, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief and Raigad Lok Sabha MP predicts the Mahayuti’s electoral success in Maharashtra. 

Published : Nov 05, 2024

Amey Tirodkar
Amey Tirodkar

Sunil Tatkare, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief and confidant of Ajit Pawar, predicts a dramatic political reversal in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

From Maratha reservations to Mumbai’s development, from farmer welfare to alliance dynamics-a candid conversation that decodes Maharashtra’s shifting political landscape.

