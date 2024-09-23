Published : Sep 23, 2024 16:42 IST - 7 MINS READ

The appointment of Shubhankar Sarkar, former secretary of the All India Congress Committee, as the new president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has come as a major surprise in Bengal. This move, replacing five-time Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has left a sizeable section of the State’s top Congress leadership frowning. The change is perceived as the Congress high command’s friendly overture to Trinamool Congress, replacing one of the ruling party’s strongest critics with a more moderate voice.

Chowdhury had tendered his resignation after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front-Congress combine won only one seat. Chowdhury himself lost the Baharampur seat, which he had held consecutively since 1999. On September 21, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced: “Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Subhankar Sarkar as the President of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. He has been relieved from his current position as AICC Secretary. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.”

Responding to his replacement, Chowdhury stated, “It is customary for the party president to offer to step down after a bad election result. When we didn’t get the expected outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, I informed the AICC of my wish to resign. They neither asked me to reconsider nor assigned me any other role, so I continued my work as before, speaking out against the Trinamool government’s misrule in West Bengal. The high command has now taken its own decision.”

Also Read | Welfare wins in West Bengal

Chowdhury has been relentless in his criticism of Trinamool. Prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool blamed him for the failure of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – comprising the Congress, Trinamool, and the Left–to effectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in West Bengal. Political observers believe that following INDIA’s defeat, the Congress central leadership is attempting to strengthen ties with state powers like Trinamool that oppose the BJP.

Restore relations with Trinamool

Psephologist Biswanath Chakraborty views Chowdhury’s replacement by Sarkar as a calculated strategy, facilitated by Chowdhury’s resignation offer. “Appointing Shubhankar as president is a peace offering to Trinamool, aiming for a minimal understanding between the parties. He’s known to be conciliatory towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and open to dialogue with Trinamool,” Chakraborty said. However, he noted that Sarkar lacks mass appeal and organisational skills, potentially further demoralising Congress party workers. “He seems chosen solely to mend ties with Trinamool. By making Sarkar president, the AICC has sacrificed the Bengal Congress to maintain good relations with Trinamool,” Chakraborty added, also pointing out that Chowdhury received insufficient support from the central leadership during the election.

Addressing the media after assuming his post, Sarkar said, “For me, Trinamool is a political party. If it functions democratically, I won’t needlessly oppose it... We’ve long been with the Left, and I’ve campaigned with their senior leadership. I wasn’t made president to declare we’re no longer with the Left but with Trinamool, or neither; I was made president to strengthen the Congress party... I want to work with the people and understand their thoughts... So far, we’ve fought elections with the Left as our ally; both the Left and Trinamool are partners in the INDI Alliance.”

Former WBPCC president Pradip Bhattacharya told Frontline that while it’s premature to predict future developments, he’s optimistic about the new president’s potential to revitalise the party. “He’s assured me and other senior leaders that he’ll consult us before making any political decisions. I responded that this approach is ideal, and we can’t ignore the ground realities in West Bengal under Trinamool rule,” Bhattacharya said.

Debaprasad Roy, a prominent Congress leader from north Bengal, pointed out the potential advantages in Sarkar’s leadership. “Shubhankar isn’t aligned with any faction within the Pradesh Congress, which likely gave him an edge over other contenders. As he doesn’t appear to be a dominating leader, he’s expected to provide collective leadership, which has been missing,” Roy told Frontline.

Dissatisfied party workers

While WBPCC leaders have been cautious in their official statements about the leadership change, many have privately expressed reservations. A senior Congress leader told Frontline, “We’re certainly not happy about this appointment. Sarkar has never been a leader of stature deserving this post. His strength lies in aligning with influential AICC lobbies. The fact that he was made West Bengal chief within a month of being appointed Indian National Congress state-in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram speaks for itself. I’m unsure how many will be willing to follow him.”

Veteran political observer Biswajit Bhattacharya feels Sarkar’s lack of organisational experience doesn’t bode well for the Congress. “Staging a political turnaround requires organisational abilities, which Sarkar hasn’t demonstrated. Even as a student leader, he wasn’t at the forefront of any major movement. He’s unlikely to build the party infrastructure that Congress desperately needs now, something a leader like Amitabha Chakraborty might be better at,” Bhattacharya told Frontline.

Furthermore, Sarkar faces the challenge of filling the shoes of an iconic leader like Adhir Chowdhury. Long considered the tallest Congress leader in Bengal, Chowdhury had managed to defend Baharampur – one of the last Congress bastions – against both CPI(M) and Trinamool’s aggressive attempts to capture it. Despite being a charismatic leader with a mass following, Chowdhury failed to reverse the Congress’s declining fortunes in the state. His uncompromising attitude towards political opponents often extended to his own party members, with many WBPCC leaders resenting his autocratic style.

Also Read | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'West Bengal Congress’ priority is to gain strength to survive and restore lost ground'

Moreover, party rank and file felt Chowdhury was an “absent” president, who, when not in Delhi, was mostly in his Baharampur constituency in Murshidabad. A Congress leader noted, “Neither the workers nor the people of the state saw Adhir Chowdhury providing leadership to the Congress. His time in Bengal was spent in Murshidabad, as if the Murshidabad District Congress office had an extension in Kolkata.”

Electoral success not equivalent to leadership qualities

Chowdhury’s two stints as WBPCC president–2014-2018 and 2020-2024–did little to stem the party’s downward slide. A Congress source commented, “Adhir is the lone Congress leader to have repeatedly won against two different ruling parties, but electoral success doesn’t necessarily equate to great leadership... In Bengal, under his leadership, Congress managed less than 2,000 seats out of 70,000 odd gram panchayats and panchayat samities. We couldn’t secure a single Assembly seat, and our Lok Sabha tally dropped to one.” According to him, this doesn’t reflect well on his leadership. His biggest failure is that Congress lost its visibility in the state and is barely considered an Opposition party. Where is Congress in the movement following the rape and murder case at R G Kar? People only see the BJP and the Left.”

In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress, allied with the Left, won 44 of its 92 contested seats, while the CPI(M) won only 26 out of 148. But the Congress rapidly lost ground thereafter. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, its tally fell from four to two. In the 2021 Assembly polls, despite contesting 91 seats in alliance with the Left, it failed to win any. The 2024 Lok Sabha election saw it win just one seat, with Chowdhury losing his long-held Baharampur seat to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

As the Pradesh Congress cautiously enters a new era, its old rival-turned-ally, the Bengal unit of CPI(M), will closely monitor developments. Sujan Chakraborty, senior leader and CPI(M) Central Committee member, told Frontline, “Both CPI(M) and Congress were part of the collective initiative against the BJP at the Centre, agreeing to defeat both BJP and Trinamool in West Bengal. Congress has bitter experiences with Trinamool, whose rise to power in 2011 was facilitated by Congress support, only for Trinamool to subsequently try to destroy it. Congress workers and supporters know this. I hope under the new leadership, Congress will heed its supporters’ and workers’ demands.”