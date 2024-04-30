Newsletters  |  Buy Print
‘Mamata Banerjee does not know anything about Bengal’: Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate, Tamluk

In March, former High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned from office and joined the BJP in a move that attracted major allegations of bias.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 14:44 IST

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay

While in office, High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay practically became a household name in West Bengal because of a series of rulings in high-profile cases that rocked the State government. These included the scam in the recruitment process of the School Service Commission and the alleged irregularities in various municipality office recruitments. This gained him a reputation as the only man who had succeeded in pinning the Trinamool Congress government into an uncomfortable corner. In March, however, just five months short of retirement, Gangopadhyay resigned from office and joined the BJP. This unorthodox move attracted criticism and resulted in allegations of bias in all his court orders against the TMC. 

