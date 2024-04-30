While in office, High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay practically became a household name in West Bengal because of a series of rulings in high-profile cases that rocked the State government. These included the scam in the recruitment process of the School Service Commission and the alleged irregularities in various municipality office recruitments. This gained him a reputation as the only man who had succeeded in pinning the Trinamool Congress government into an uncomfortable corner. In March, however, just five months short of retirement, Gangopadhyay resigned from office and joined the BJP. This unorthodox move attracted criticism and resulted in allegations of bias in all his court orders against the TMC.