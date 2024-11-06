 />
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: A State of Contradictions | Analysis by Saba Naqvi

Maharashtra’s election, amid stark contrasts and political rivalries, could reshape the  broader political landscape of the nation.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 13:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi
Saba NaqviSaba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: A State of Contradictions | Analysis by Saba Naqvi
The upcoming election in Maharashtra has the potential to transform state politics and influence other state elections in 2024-25. | Video Credit: By Saba Naqvi

Maharashtra, a State of stark contrasts, home to both India’s financial capital and regions with high farmer distress, stands at a crucial political crossroads. This election could reshape not just the State’s politics but potentially influence the broader political landscape leading up to other state elections in 2024-25.

In this comprehensive analysis, senior journalist Saba Naqvi breaks down the complex politics of Maharashtra ahead of the crucial Assembly election. From the power dynamics of the three-party alliances on both sides to the fascinating battle between the two Shiv Sena factions, discover why this election is pivotal for India’s richest State.

