Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Has the narrative changed?’ | R.K. Radhakrishnan explains

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress manifesto, alleging that it had a “Maoist mindset” and the “Muslim League” imprint on it, the party has been going all out to promote its “Nyay Patra” and its five main guarantees. Other Opposition parties also seem to have taken a cue from the Congress and begun attacking the BJP on local issues, which is not exactly the pitch that the BJP’s Modi-centric election campaign is geared to. This has resulted in something not witnessed in almost a decade: for once, the Opposition is dictating the narrative of this election, pushing PM Modi and the BJP onto the back foot. Will this have any impact on the election results come June 4? R.K. Radhakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor at Frontline, talks about the Opposition INDIA bloc’s attempt to put up a coordinated fight, the future of the Opposition in the ongoing Lok Sabha election and beyond, among other things.