Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Lahar Singh Siroya: ‘What should we do when Muslim leaders do not want to join us?’

Lahar Singh Siroya, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka (BJP) has been a loyal member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the saffron party for more than five decades and has often been described as the State BJP unit’s Hindi conduit to the Central leadership.

Published : May 25, 2024 13:20 IST

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

Lahar Singh Siroya, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka (BJP), has been a two-term MLC. Originally from Rajasthan, Siroya came to Bengaluru 50 years ago and as he says, “the State [Karnataka] embraced him.” Known for his forthright views, Siroya’s comments have sometimes been at odds even with his colleagues in the BJP. He has been a loyal member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP for more than five decades and has often been described as the State BJP unit’s Hindi conduit to the Central leadership. He is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A transcript of the interview can be read here.

Election 2024 — The Lede

BJP’s subversion of the electoral process and Modi’s communal rhetoric undermine credentials of democracy in India

Neera Chandhoke
It is not the act of voting that makes for a democracy but ensuring that the act is protected.
Election 2024

Editor’s Note: The fall of the Election Commission

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment