Video | Siddaramaiah: ‘Congress may get at least 130 seats in Karnataka’

Published : Apr 16, 2023 17:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

As Karnataka gears up for the highly anticipated Assembly elections, Frontline’s Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed sat down for an exclusive interview with seasoned Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss his party’s political strategy, with a special emphasis on the AHINDA (Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, Mattulidavaru or Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) plan.

Siddaramaiah elaborates on how AHINDA has been a cornerstone of the Congress’ approach in Karnataka, aimed at addressing the socio-economic concerns of marginalised communities and fostering inclusivity in the state. Sharing his optimism about a Congress comeback in the state, Siddaramaiah talks about the key priorities, challenges, and vision for the Congress party in Karnataka, as they strive to regain power in the State.