‘I don’t get rattled easily’: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh says the BJP cultivated the six rebel MLAs to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election.

Are you bothered by the cross-voting and the open defiance of some of your legislators? I have been in politics for 35-36 years and have dealt with tough situations. I don’t get rattled easily.

Also Read | ‘We got nothing from the Centre’: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

There were calls for your resignation following the Rajya Sabha election debacle. Despite the cross-voting, we are still in majority. The BJP has 25 MLAs and we have 34. I had taken a lot of steps to eradicate corruption. It is possible that some of them [those who cross-voted] were annoyed with me for taking up issues relating to corruption in mining. Some of them had ministerial aspirations too.

You admitted to being surprised by the outcome. I have admitted that there was a lapse in assessing the situation. I could not anticipate their action as they were with me the previous evening and the morning before the voting. There was no reason for me to doubt them. This seems to be a conspiracy against my government. Some of the annoyed MLAs wanted to remove me and hoped to bargain with the high command. I don’t blame those who cross-voted. The BJP cultivated them.

Some of them accused you of ignoring them and the development works in their constituencies. Those who want to betray the party will make any allegation. I had an inkling of their disgruntlement because some of them wanted me to take some decisions which I wasn’t keen on. Now they stand disqualified. They should have known that a whip has to be respected in a Budget session.

Will your government last the full term? Yes, it will.

Also Read | ‘We are fighting for structural change in Himachal Pradesh’