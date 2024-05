Days before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Baranagar MLA Tapas Roy quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP on March 4, 2024. Previously, he was Minister of State for Statistics, Planning and Programme Implementation in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal State government. He is now contesting the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha seat on the BJP ticket against the incumbent Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.