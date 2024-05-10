‘Has warranty on Modi’s guarantees expired?’: Bahutva Karnataka’s Anupama Hegde & Vinay Sreenivasa

Following the Congress’ win in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, the party’s campaign was credited for its sharp focus on local issues. But the party also got a fillip from the dedicated and committed work of civil society organisations such as Bahutva Karnataka (Pluralistic Karnataka). Driven by the work of committed volunteers, the group has no formal affiliation with the Congress but made voters aware of the failures of the BJP government by disseminating ‘report cards’ through traditional as well as social media.