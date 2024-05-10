Newsletters  |  Buy Print
‘Has warranty on Modi’s guarantees expired?’: Bahutva Karnataka’s Anupama Hegde & Vinay Sreenivasa

In this insightful conversation with Frontline, Bahutva Karnataka members Anupama Hegde and Vinay Sreenivasa discuss the different reports brought out by the civil society organisation, the failures of the Narendra Modi government, and more.

Published : May 10, 2024 18:51 IST

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

Following the Congress’ win in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, the party’s campaign was credited for its sharp focus on local issues. But the party also got a fillip from the dedicated and committed work of civil society organisations such as Bahutva Karnataka (Pluralistic Karnataka). Driven by the work of committed volunteers, the group has no formal affiliation with the Congress but made voters aware of the failures of the BJP government by disseminating ‘report cards’ through traditional as well as social media.

India is haunted by an unprecedented economic deprivation

Prabhat Patnaik
Editor’s Note: Will India vote for what really matters?

Vaishna Roy
