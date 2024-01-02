Frontline On Air | Is this Mandal 2.0?

Newsletters  |  Buy Print
LISTEN: The caste survey has put the BJP on a slight back foot since regional parties are expected to play politics around these numbers and press for an all-India survey.

The 2024 election is still a few months away and new issues might surface that push the issue of caste to the back burner again.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 12:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Sanjay Kumar,Aadyot Prakash

By indicating a higher proportion of Other Backward Castes (OBC), at 63 per cent compared with the 55 per cent that has been speculated for a long time, the Bihar caste survey has given the opposition parties, especially the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), and its coalition partner the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a strong case to demand an all-India caste census.

In fact, all the parties of the INDIA bloc have broadly supported such a move. There is a belief that we may be heading for a Mandal 2.0 moment, which could have a noticeable impact on the Assembly elections in 2023 and the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Read the full story here.

