‘Both the State and the Centre are suppressing the Kurmi community’: Ajit Mahato, Kurmi leader

Ajit Prasad Mahato is a prominent voice in the long-running movement by the Kurmi community in West Bengal to be granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Hailing from the Purulia district, where the Kurmi population plays a decisive role in elections, Mahato has been at the forefront of protests and rail blockades demanding ST status for his community. In this interview, Mahato expresses frustration with both the State and Central governments for failing to address the Kurmi demand despite proposals and resolutions being sent. Mahato has decided to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate from Purulia, saying the Kurmi community will keep equal distance from both the BJP and Trinamool Congress as neither party has taken up their cause sincerely.