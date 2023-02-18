  • With an eye on the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election slated to take place this year, the ruling BJP government is planning to woo the two most powerful and dominant castes of the State, the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, by hiking the reservation for them.
  • According to various informal estimates, the cumulative population of these two caste groups does not exceed 30 per cent of the State’s population.
  • Both communities have a significant population spread all over the State, except in the coastal region, which means that they play a major role in at least 150 Assembly seats.
  • The Karnataka government came up with a delicate proposal to enhance the reservation of both castes by 2 per cent each.
  • The proposal has run into technical impediments as people provided with reservation under Economically Weaker Sections cannot belong to a category that has already been provided with reservation.