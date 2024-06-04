‘Engineer Rashid’s win a combination of sympathy and perseverance’: Firdous Baba

Published : Jun 04, 2024 21:04 IST - 5 MINS READ

The incarcerated politician Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as “Engineer Rashid”, has emerged victorious in Kashmir’s Baramulla seat, defeating National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone. In the 2019 parliamentary election, Rashid, the founder of the Awami-e-Ittihad Party (AIP), stood third.

For the past five years, the 58-year-old Rashid has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail facing charges of “terror funding” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In Rashid’s absence, his 26-year-old son, Abrar Rashid Sheikh, took charge of the campaigning efforts with the popular slogan, “Jail ka badla vote se” (revenge of jail with vote), attracting strong crowds even in areas known for being militancy-prone hit and for election boycotts. On May 20, the Baramulla constituency even broke a 40-year-old record with more than 54 per cent voter turnout. Abdullah was considered a strong contender in the election, which Rashid contested as an independent candidate under the “pressure cooker” symbol. In an exclusive interview to Frontline, Rashid’s party spokesperson Firdous Baba spoke about the significance of the jailed leader’s win. Excerpts:

Were you expecting Rashid to win the election? We were obviously expecting the win, as we received tremendous support from the people, especially the youth, during our election rallies. Also, we were least concerned about exit polls, as we were receiving feedback from our supporters indicating that we were perfectly positioned to win the seat.

How does it feel to know that the incarcerated Rashid has defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PC chairman Sajad Lone? People are the real judges and we always respect their verdict. Today’s victory sends a strong message to the traditional political parties that they should pack their bags from Kashmir. The traditional parties have remained silent on Rashid’s detention, failing to voice any opposition or concern regarding his incarceration. But this win has boosted our morale because it signifies that people have embraced the idea of a new political landscape led by the youth.

Did people vote for the jailed engineer out of sympathy or should the credit for winning the election be attributed to campaigning led by his son? It is a mixture of the sympathy factor as well as the perseverance of Engineer Rashid, who has demonstrated unwavering commitment and resilience despite being incarcerated for nearly five years. Also, Rashid’s simplicity and his stance against VIP culture have played a huge role in earning him public support, ultimately contributing to his political success.

Will Rashid’s electoral victory help secure his release from prison because Omar Abdullah’s statement suggesting that his win will not affect his incarceration? He may get released after this win but we are already fighting a legal battle to secure his release. Rashid, now being a parliamentarian, may not remain in jail for long because of legal implications. It is generally considered unlawful to detain a sitting member of parliament for an extended period. Even for an oath ceremony as a newly elected parliamentarian, Rashid would need to physically attend the parliament. However, right now the focus lies on his victory, regardless of whether he is currently in prison or free.

What is your perspective on Engineer Rashid’s role as a parliamentarian representing the people of Kashmir in Parliament? People can vividly observe his tenure as a two-time legislator and former MLA from Kupwara’s Langate Assembly constituency, where he emerged as the voice for the voiceless and represented the aspirations of the people. With the same passion, he will vibrantly advocate for the people’s interests in Parliament. After the abrogation of Article 370, a political vacuum emerged in Jammu & Kashmir, necessitating an alternative in electoral politics.

“Earlier, because of a lack of effective representation, many in Kashmir abstained from elections. But now they have placed their trust in Engineer Rashid, with the expectation that he can represent their interests effectively.”

Has this victory strengthened your confidence to shift your focus to the forthcoming Assembly election, set to take place before September? Indeed we will field new and dynamic candidates for all seats in Kashmir in the upcoming Assembly election. We formed the party [AIP] in 2011 and we have not skipped a single election. We even regret that we could not field candidates in all three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir because we had garnered huge support across the Valley.

Unlike in the past, why did people in many areas of Kashmir turn out in significant numbers to vote this time? It is a healthy sign for democracy that people have shown faith and confidence in the electoral process by actively participating in voting. Earlier, because of a lack of effective representation, many in Kashmir abstained from elections. But now they have placed their trust in Engineer Rashid, with the expectation that he can represent their interests effectively. There is also a growing awareness among the people in the Valley that boycotting elections can inadvertently benefit certain parties.

