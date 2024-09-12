Published : Sep 12, 2024 21:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

On this page, readers will find a remarkable collection of interviews with Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024), conducted by Frontline over the span of several decades. These conversations serve as a window into the mind of one of India’s most influential political thinkers and offer a unique perspective on the country’s evolution, especially in the past few decades.

Yechury’s journey from a student leader at Jawaharlal Nehru University to the helm of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) coincided with a crucial period in India’s politics. Throughout these interviews, he tackles the pressing issues that have influenced the nation during these years and beyond: from economic reforms and social justice to foreign policy and the rise of communal forces.

What sets these exchanges apart is the communist veteran’s clarity and conviction. He breaks down complex political theories and economic policies into digestible insights, making them accessible to both seasoned observers and newcomers to Indian politics. His ability to connect historical context with current events offers readers with a deeper understanding of the forces at play in India’s democracy.

Evidently, these interviews cover a vast range of topics: the liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s, the nuclear deal with the United States, the emergence of coalition politics, the growing influence of corporate power, and the challenges to secularism. Yechury’s analysis of these issues goes beyond party lines, offering a nuanced critique that often challenges conventional wisdom.

His warnings about the dangers of unchecked capitalism and the potential for social unrest stemming from inequality have gained new relevance in recent years. More than just a record of one man’s thoughts, this collection serves as a masterclass in Indian politics and political economy. Yechury’s explanations of Marxist theory and its application to Indian conditions provide valuable insights for students, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the country’s unique political landscape.

More interestingly, throughout these interviews, Yechury emerges not just as a spokesperson for his party, but as a passionate advocate for a more equitable and just India.