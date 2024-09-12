Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 20 Stories

Sitaram Yechury Speaks: Interviews with Frontline 

The communist leader’s insights on democracy, economy, and social change.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 21:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a foundation stone laying ceremony of the building of Jyoti Basu Centre For Social Studies and Research, at Kolkata, January 17, 2024.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a foundation stone laying ceremony of the building of Jyoti Basu Centre For Social Studies and Research, at Kolkata, January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On this page, readers will find a remarkable collection of interviews with Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024), conducted by Frontline over the span of several decades. These conversations serve as a window into the mind of one of India’s most influential political thinkers and offer a unique perspective on the country’s evolution, especially in the past few decades.

Yechury’s journey from a student leader at Jawaharlal Nehru University to the helm of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) coincided with a crucial period in India’s politics. Throughout these interviews, he tackles the pressing issues that have influenced the nation during these years and beyond: from economic reforms and social justice to foreign policy and the rise of communal forces.

What sets these exchanges apart is the communist veteran’s clarity and conviction. He breaks down complex political theories and economic policies into digestible insights, making them accessible to both seasoned observers and newcomers to Indian politics. His ability to connect historical context with current events offers readers with a deeper understanding of the forces at play in India’s democracy.

Evidently, these interviews cover a vast range of topics: the liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s, the nuclear deal with the United States, the emergence of coalition politics, the growing influence of corporate power, and the challenges to secularism. Yechury’s analysis of these issues goes beyond party lines, offering a nuanced critique that often challenges conventional wisdom.

His warnings about the dangers of unchecked capitalism and the potential for social unrest stemming from inequality have gained new relevance in recent years. More than just a record of one man’s thoughts, this collection serves as a masterclass in Indian politics and political economy. Yechury’s explanations of Marxist theory and its application to Indian conditions provide valuable insights for students, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the country’s unique political landscape.

More interestingly, throughout these interviews, Yechury emerges not just as a spokesperson for his party, but as a passionate advocate for a more equitable and just India.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Frontline

‘BJP is the fountainhead of corruption’: Sitaram Yechury

T.K. Rajalakshmi
CPI (M) leader and Politburo member Sitaram Yechuri during an interview, in New Delhi on April 11, 2014.
Frontline

‘Indian private capital has gained most from the public sector’

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at a press conference in Tirupur on September 30, 2015.
Frontline

‘Who are the judges accountable to?’

T. K. Rajalakshmi
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury during an interaction with The Hindu in Kottayam on March 26, 2021.
Frontline

‘A grave encroachment on individual privacy’

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury speaking at a workshop on Rights of States and New Legislations here on September 25, 2019.
Frontline

‘Database for a totalitarian state’

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
NEW DELHI, 01/07/2015: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury interacting with media at Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), in New Delhi on July 01, 2015. _Photo: Shanker Chakravarty
Frontline

‘Launch of an insurrection against the Constitution’

T. K. Rajalakshmi
New Delhi : CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday following the Assembly elections results of five states. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan(PTI5_19_2016_000292A)
Frontline

‘People’s struggles must be strengthened’

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury interact with media as the party leader Mohammed Salim(L) looks on, at party headquarters at Alimuddin street in Kolkata on December 26, 2016.
Frontline

‘Fidel’s vision will live on’

VENKITESH RAMAKRISHNAN
HYDERABAD: TELANGANA: 22/04/2018: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury participating tha rally at Malkpet in Hyderabad on Saturday. The CPI-M unanimously re-elected Sitaram Yechury as its General Secretary for another three years. Photo: G. Ramakrishna
Frontline

'A maturation of inner-party democracy'

VENKITESH RAMAKRISHNAN
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri addressing the media after two day Polit Bureau meeting at Party office, in New Delhi on August 04, 2018.
Frontline

‘The integrity and independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable’

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during an interaction at the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) in New Delhi on November 29, 2018.
Frontline

‘It should be scrapped’

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Frontline

‘BJP’s defeat imperative to protect democracy’: Sitaram Yechury

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan
Sitaram Yechury, former Rajya Sabha member and general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Frontline

‘A corporate-communal nexus has emerged’: Sitaram Yechury

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Sitaram Yechury, former Rajya Sabha member and general secretary of the CPI (M), said that a unitary state structure was central to the idea of a “Hindutva Rashtra”.
Frontline

Sitaram Yechury: ‘The BJP should understand that without States, there is no India’

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Sitaram Yechury says that it is this convergence of the interests between different sections of the farmers that has brought them together to stand up and resist the corporate takeover of Indian agriculture and its produce.
Frontline

‘A victory for democracy’: Sitaram Yechury on repeal of farm laws

T.K. Rajalakshmi
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury says that democracy was constantly violated and the governments were toppled.
Frontline

Abrogation of Article 370: Tyranny of the majority, says Yechury

T.K. Rajalakshmi
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Honourable President of India seeking permission to visit the party colleague who was ailing.
Frontline

Sitaram Yechury: ‘All parties kept in the dark’

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, CPI(M).
Frontline

Sitaram Yechury: The opposition needs to get its act together

T.K. Rajalakshmi
New Delhi : CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing a Press Conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty
Frontline

'Opposition to the BJP has to be based on alternative policies'

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member Sitaram Yechury after being elected as the General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI4_20_2015_000124B)
Frontline

‘The primary task is to strengthen ourselves’

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan,Kunal Shankar

SHOW ALL (20 STORIES)

