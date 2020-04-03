Dispatches

Humanist and historian

T.K. RAJALAKSHMI
Published : April 03, 2020 19:42 IST

Arjun Dev, delivering a lecture in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu. A file picture. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Arjun Dev (1938-2020) was associated with the NCERT from 1963 till 2000 and a key figure in curriculum development of textbooks in the 1970s.
    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    ×