Readers respond to Frontline’s coverage

Centre vs States

The fact that leaders of several opposition-ruled States were compelled to sit in protest against the Central government in the national capital shows how Centre-State relations have touched an all-time low (Cover Story, March 8).

Over the past decade, the Centre has misused its powers, in flagrant violation of the Constitution, and denied these States the fiscal benefits they rightfully deserve. In the absence of a clear-cut guideline regarding the distribution of financial powers and resources, the States are often at the mercy of the Centre, thereby creating a power imbalance. For Indian federalism to survive it is imperative that there be close cooperation between the Centre and States beyond political considerations.

T.N. Venugopalan

Kochi, Kerala

The Modi government has the dubious distinction of making Chief Ministers hit the streets of Delhi in protest against its perceived financial mismanagement and fiscal tyranny. Federalism resides in the decentralised powers of the States, not in forcing them into avoidable conflicts and needless litigation.

Kerala today is a stressed State largely owing to the machinations of the Centre. Its financial resources and development initiatives have been hamstrung by the Centre so that the BJP can capture power by hook or by crook.

B. Rajasekaran

Bengaluru

Southern resistance

It was heartening to note that despite the BJP’s propaganda blitz, people in south India at large have vehemently refused to be influenced by the fanatics of Hindutva (Cover Story, February 23). While Narendra Modi may hope that the highly politicised “consecration” of the Ram Mandir will help him become Prime Minister once again in 2024, his drama to promote and propagate the BJP’s Hindutva agenda augurs ill for both Hinduism and the Indian polity.

N. Jagannathan

Thane, Maharashtra

There is a sharp divide in the voting patterns of people in north India and south India. Unlike in north India, it will not be easy for the BJP to come to power in the southern States, least of all in Kerala. The BJP tried its best to gain a foothold in Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by playing the Sabarimala card but did not win a single seat. While the ruling LDF experienced a major setback in that election with just a single-seat victory in Alappuzha, it was the Congress-led UDF that swept the State, winning 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies. This is proof enough of how much harder the BJP needs to work in Kerala.

Ajay S. Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram

Shakti

It was a milestone moment for India when the international fusion band Shakti won the 2024 Grammy award for Best Global Music for their album “The Moment” (“Jamming with joy”, March 8). Shakti, founded half a century ago by the British guitarist John McLaughlin, now comprises the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, the singer Shankar Mahadevan, the violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, and the kanjira percussionist V. Selvaganesh. Selvaganesh’s father, the ghatam legend Vikku Vinayakram, was part of the original band.

One hopes the M.K. Stalin government will recognise and reward Selvaganesh and Rajagopalan, who have brought laurels to Tamil Nadu with this global recognition.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan

Chennai

Frontline

I am a second-generation reader of Frontline, currently in my 20s. There is a dilution in its sharpness. The reportage and columns seem to stop short of addressing fundamental structural issues of India namely Capitalism and Caste. A more intersectional approach would have been wholesome for readers used to Frontline providing people- and worker-centric analyses.

Frontline’s character was progressive and revolutionary. However, there seems to be a dilution of the revolutionary nature of writing in the magazine. One also does not see the familiar bylines one has grown up seeing. Please bring back the radical character of the magazine.

Arjun Cherian Kovoor

Kottayam, Kerala