Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:00 IST - 7 MINS READ

India scorching

As heatwaves visit us more frequently and more stridently, are we on the verge of the abyss or are we on the escalator to extinction? (Cover story, August 9). India’s heatwave action plans are far from perfect, as the policymakers themselves confess, with less attention to identifying and targeting vulnerable sections in society. It is high time the focus shifted to phasing out carbon emissions rather than phasing down as was decided as part of the Paris Agreement.

The onus for tackling climate change does not rest solely with governmental agencies. Each and every one of us needs to examine our everyday lives in order to reduce greenhouse emissions.

A. Raveendranath

Aranmula, Kerala

With rising temperatures linked to human-induced global warming, future heatwaves are projected to become more frequent and severe. Immediate and robust measures, including enhanced cooling infrastructure for vulnerable populations and stringent emission reductions, are crucial. We must act now to mitigate these extreme weather events and safeguard public health. Addressing climate change is not just about preventing heatwaves; it is about ensuring a liveable future for all of us.

Muhamed Rajif N.P.

Taliparamba, Kerala

In the past year alone, the temperatures for each month were higher than the highest ever recorded for that particular month. It is clear that warmer temperatures are upon us owing to the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels. As a result of extreme heat, hundreds die and thousands get hospitalised due to heat stroke. The solution lies in restoring water bodies and increasing green cover on a massive scale both in urban and rural areas. Also, increasing the use of renewable sources of energy such as solar power and wind energy could go a long way in tackling climate change and its devastating effects.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan

Chennai

New criminal laws

India’s criminal justice system entered a new era on July 1, 2024, with the enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita replacing the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replacing the Indian Evidence Act (“All change is not reform”, August 9). However, it will take effect only after the cases filed under the old codes, running into lakhs, are closed. In other words, cases filed after June 30, 2024 will be governed by the new criminal laws. This, in effect, means that two sets of codes will applied simultaneously.

Notwithstanding the mixed reactions from the legal fraternity, the new laws, which prescribe timelines, usage of technology, digital evidence and mandatory forensic investigations, herald a liberal reformative justice system. This should help the speedy and timely disposal of cases.

As the courts focus on ensuring the implementation of the new laws premised on the protection of freedom and civil liberties, let us hope that despite certain drawbacks, the cases get expedited in the right spirit.

K.R. Srinivasan

Secunderabad, Telangana

What was the urgent need for the BJP to bring in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in such a tearing hurry when so many other serious issues have gone abegging? The Bills were passed hurriedly without the 30 days’ pre-legislative consultation, without stakeholders and the general public taken into consideration, and without a full-fledged debate with all lawmakers present in full strength in Parliament.

The government could well have brought in amendments to the existing criminal laws without bringing new statutes with Hindi titles; if anything, this only makes the government’s intention to impose Hindi on the entire nation evident.

The reduction of 511 sections in the earlier IPC to 356 sections in the BNS is not a big achievement, but replacing the sedition section 24-A of the IPC with Section 152 of the BNS on treason, giving more power to the police and thus more power to the government, is deeply problematic, as is the extension of police custody from 15 days to 60-90 days.

It seems the new laws are meant to protect the rights of the government rather than the citizen, and give more teeth to the police and the judiciary. It is not known whether the issues of hate speech, inciting communal violence and communal riots, wanton destruction of public and private property, abduction, forced confinement, trafficking, bonded labour, child labour, moral policing, cow vigilantism, lynching, suppression of free speech and free media, and live-in relationships, to name just a few, have been suitably discussed without omission and adequate punishment ensured.

M.Y. Shariff

Chennai

AAP and alternative politics

Saba Naqvi’s column poses a very uncomfortable question to the future of democracy in India (“Can the AAP survive”, August 9). As a political organisation, the Aam Aadmi Party infused new ideas into a tired old system primarily dominated by the BJP and the Congress. It is not an exaggeration to say that the AAP’s entry in 2012, and its meteoric rise, set off mild tremors in both the national parties.

The AAP model of development and its system of governance virtually changed the narrative, something that reflected in the manifestos of all political parties in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The current conflict between the AAP and the Central government has only deprived the people of their right to good governance. Less power and more accountability for AAP is no match for the office of the Lieutenant Governor who has more powers and less accountability. The clash has taken a personal turn as well, and this will have far-reaching adverse consequences for the people of Delhi.

Surjit Singh

Kurukshetra, Haryana

I’m writing in response to Saba Naqvi’s insightful column that discussed Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s ongoing legal issues, especially in light of the most recent changes to the political scene. It is a strong argument to say that there might be some chance for their release due to a more independent court as a result of the June 4 order. But the complexity of their circumstances highlights a troubling fact.

The systematic targeting of opposition politicians by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation has been on the rise during Narendra Modi’s regime. The article highlights a disturbing history of criminalising opposition and ruining democratic institutions, which is reflected in the continuous witch-hunt of AAP leaders. This calls into doubt the integrity of the rule of law and our political system.

The developments in Arvind Kejriwal’s case, especially the way he was immediately arrested again after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the money-laundering case, destroy public confidence in the legal system.

Despite its small geographical presence, the AAP is facing an aggressive reaction that poses the crucial question: why does the ruling party feel so threatened by a regional party? This disproportionate reaction suggests that the BJP is nervous about the AAP’s ability to organise opposition, particularly during a period of growing political unrest.

As participants in, and witnesses to, our democracy, it is our duty to promote a political climate free from the political influence and conducive to an equitable administration of justice. The ability of our democratic institutions and courts to survive setbacks will be essential to protecting the rights of all political parties and guaranteeing that none is unfairly targeted.

I hope more columns like this one promote a closer examination of our political system and the behaviour of individuals in positions of authority.

Muhammed Siyan K

Kannur, Kerala

Multiple-choice questions

Your article rightly points out that MCQ-based question papers are inadequate to test the writing and analytical skills of candidates (“MCQ not the answer”, July 26). There is much scope for malpractices like the leakage of such question papers a few hours or even a few minutes before the exams, since the answers can be memorised in the shortest possible time. Likewise, optical mark reader (OMR) sheets, too, can be easily manipulated.

There is an urgent need to add a paper to evaluate the writing skills of candidates. If it becomes part and parcel of all competitive exams and entrance exams, the learning and cultivation of writing skills right from the school level will get a boost. There is already enough evidence that students who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 lack the bare minimum writing skills. Whatever the technological advancement, the importance of writing skills in one’s personal and professional life cannot be underestimated.

Ravi Bhushan

Kurukshetra, Haryana