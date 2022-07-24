FLQ - The Frontline Quiz!

Brands, fonts, and spirits.

1. In the 21st century, the term _____ _____ emerged in LGBTQIA+ discourse. It describes public figures, such as entertainers or politicians, who are out of the closet in their personal lives and do not engage in the tactics that were historically used by closeted celebrities to disguise their sexual identity but who have not formally disclosed their sexual orientation for the public record. They are, thus, technically neither fully in the closet nor fully out of it. What is the term?

2. Played by Jake Hoffman in The Wolf of Wall Street, this controversial entrepreneur with questionable taste was convicted of stock manipulation and securities fraud. He resigned as CEO, hired himself as a “creative consultant” for his company and drew a salary of $700,000 a year while still in prison. What is his eponymous brand?

3. Haifa, one of Israel’s five “mixed” cities with a 9 per cent Palestinian population, is the backdrop for Iris Zaki’s award-winning documentary. It is shot inside Fifi’s, a popular local establishment run by an Arab Christian and patronised by regular customers for years. Most of the documentary is shot in a single frame, with the camera installed at a high angle so that the subject (which keeps changing, one at a time) is looking up at the camera. What is Fifi’s?

4. The term X became commonly used to describe sans serifs. It comes from the Italian word for cave and was often used to describe Roman decorative styles found by excavation but had long been applied in the modern sense for objects that appeared “malformed or monstrous”. What is the term?

5. Making use of the storage possibilities of metal buttons, during the two World Wars British and US military locket buttons were made containing miniature versions of what basic device?

6. “Nothing Happened” is the most commonly used sentence in the Harry Potter book series. “My name is Katniss Everdeen” was the most used sentence in The Hunger Games series. In what series was the phrase “I sighed” the most commonly used sentence?

7. On March 30, 1858, Hymen Lipman of Philadelphia, US, received the first patent for this product. However, it was later invalidated because it was determined to be simply a composite of two devices rather than an entirely new product. Lipman made his mark, but it was removed. What ubiquitous product am I referring to?

8. Ernst Gräfenberg was a German-born physician and scientist. He is known for developing the intrauterine device and for his studies on the role of a controversial part of the human anatomy, which is now named after him. What part is it?

9. In 1879, a happy accident changed history: A worker at a paper bag manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York, set a machine to the wrong settings and accidentally cut through small brown bags rather than creasing them. The owner of the factory realized that by adjusting the settings on the machine, he could cut and crease in a single step. What did this lead to?

10. The Polish X-Lovers Party (which won 16 seats in the Sejm in 1991) was founded on the notion of fighting alcoholism through the cultural abandonment of vodka. Name X.

Answers

1. Glass Closet

2. Steve Madden

3. Hair salon

4. Grotesque

5. Compass

6. Twilight

7. Pencil with an attached eraser

8. G spot

9. Boxes

10. Beer